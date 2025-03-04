7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
Life is often filled with challenges and obstacles that can seem insurmountable. However, these inspiring stories of individuals who rose from humble beginnings to become billionaires demonstrate that with determination, perseverance, and a bit of ingenuity, one can achieve incredible success. Let's delve into the journeys of these remarkable individuals.
Oprah Winfrey
Born into poverty in Mississippi, Oprah became the first African American TV correspondent in Nashville and later built a media empire. Her net worth is approximately $3 billion.
Roman Abramovich
Orphaned at age two and raised in poverty in Russia, Abramovich started with a small toy company before building his fortune in the oil industry. He is now a billionaire and owns Chelsea Football Club.
John Paul DeJoria
Once homeless and living in his car, DeJoria co-founded John Paul Mitchell Systems with a $700 loan and later launched Patron Tequila. His net worth is around $2.9 billion.
Shahid Khan
A Pakistani immigrant to the U.S., Khan worked as a dishwasher for $1.20 an hour before founding Flex-N-Gate, one of the largest private companies in the U.S. He also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club.
Howard Schultz
Raised in a housing complex for the poor, Schultz transformed Starbucks from a small coffee shop into a global brand. His net worth is $2.9 billion.
Do Won Chang
After immigrating to the U.S., Chang worked as a janitor and gas station attendant before founding Forever 21 with his wife, Jin Sook. Their fashion empire now generates billions in revenue.
Leonardo Del Vecchio
Raised in an orphanage due to poverty, Del Vecchio started as a factory worker and later founded Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company (brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley). His net worth is over $24 billion.
