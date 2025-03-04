Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867320https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/7-richest-people-in-the-world-who-started-with-nothing-2867320
NewsPhotos 7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing 7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
photoDetails

7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing

Life is often filled with challenges and obstacles that can seem insurmountable. However, these inspiring stories of individuals who rose from humble beginnings to become billionaires demonstrate that with determination, perseverance, and a bit of ingenuity, one can achieve incredible success. Let's delve into the journeys of these remarkable individuals.

Updated:Mar 04, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Oprah Winfrey

1/7
Oprah Winfrey

Born into poverty in Mississippi, Oprah became the first African American TV correspondent in Nashville and later built a media empire. Her net worth is approximately $3 billion.

 

Follow Us

Roman Abramovich

2/7
Roman Abramovich

Orphaned at age two and raised in poverty in Russia, Abramovich started with a small toy company before building his fortune in the oil industry. He is now a billionaire and owns Chelsea Football Club.

 

Follow Us

John Paul DeJoria

3/7
John Paul DeJoria

Once homeless and living in his car, DeJoria co-founded John Paul Mitchell Systems with a $700 loan and later launched Patron Tequila. His net worth is around $2.9 billion.

 

Follow Us

Shahid Khan

4/7
Shahid Khan

A Pakistani immigrant to the U.S., Khan worked as a dishwasher for $1.20 an hour before founding Flex-N-Gate, one of the largest private companies in the U.S. He also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club.

 

Follow Us

Howard Schultz

5/7
Howard Schultz

Raised in a housing complex for the poor, Schultz transformed Starbucks from a small coffee shop into a global brand. His net worth is $2.9 billion.

 

Follow Us

Do Won Chang

6/7
Do Won Chang

After immigrating to the U.S., Chang worked as a janitor and gas station attendant before founding Forever 21 with his wife, Jin Sook. Their fashion empire now generates billions in revenue.

 

Follow Us

Leonardo Del Vecchio

7/7
Leonardo Del Vecchio

Raised in an orphanage due to poverty, Del Vecchio started as a factory worker and later founded Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company (brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley). His net worth is over $24 billion.

 

Follow Us
Rags-to-riches storiesSelf-made billionairesinspirational storiesOvercoming Adversitysuccess storiesEntrepreneurshipmotivational tales.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
10 Signs Your Ex Still Loves You
10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You
camera icon10
title
wildlife sanctuaries
9 Best Wildlife Destinations In India For An Ultimate Travel Experience
camera icon7
title
Railway
Bhutan To Get First-Ever Railway Link With India: Check Connecting Stations, Cost, Other Details
camera icon11
title
IND vs AUS playing xi
India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet ‘Next Elon Musk’, College Dropout Established Rs 637,726,379,400 AI Company, Became World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire, His Name Is...Check Net Worth
NEWS ON ONE CLICK