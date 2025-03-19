Advertisement
7 Unique Bread Types from Around the World

Bread is an essential part of global cuisine, each culture boasting its own unique take on this staple. From spongy flatbreads to crusty loaves, these iconic varieties showcase the diversity of flavor, texture, and tradition. Let’s take a journey across continents and discover seven breads that have captured hearts and taste buds alike.

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Sourdough

Sourdough

Made using natural fermentation, sourdough’s tangy flavor and chewy texture make it a global favorite with endless regional variations.

Focaccia

Focaccia

 This Italian bread is oven-baked and seasoned with olive oil, salt, and herbs, offering a flavorful base for toppings.

Lavaš

Lavaš

Thin and flexible, this Armenian and Iranian flatbread is ideal for wraps or as an accompaniment to meals.

Pita

Pita

Round and pocket-style, pita is versatile for holding falafel, shawarma, or dips like hummus and baba ghanoush.

Baguette

Baguette

The French classic features a crispy crust and airy interior, perfect for pairing with cheese, pâté, or sandwiches.

Naan

Naan

Soft and chewy, naan is baked in a clay oven and paired with curries, often topped with garlic, herbs, or cheese for extra flavor.

Injera

Injera

A tangy, spongy flatbread made from teff flour, injera serves as both a plate and an accompaniment to rich Ethiopian stews.

