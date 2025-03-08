8 Fastest High-Speed Trains In The World That Will Make You Forget Bullet Trains

9 / 9

When it comes to high-speed train rankings, India does not feature on the list as it has only semi-high speed trains. The fastest train in India is Vande Bharat Express, with a top speed of 180 km/h during trials. However, its operational speed is limited to 160 km/h (99 mph) for safety and infrastructure reasons. The Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22436/22435) is one of the fastest, covering 758 km in about 8 hours. The Bhopal–Delhi Vande Bharat Express (Rani Kamalapati to Hazrat Nizamuddin) is India's fastest operating train, reaching 160 km/h on the Agra–Delhi stretch.