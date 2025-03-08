8 Fastest High-Speed Trains In The World That Will Make You Forget Bullet Trains
Fastest Trains In The World: High-speed rail has revolutionized transportation, allowing passengers to travel vast distances in record time. From Japan’s Shinkansen to China’s futuristic maglev trains, these marvels of engineering push the limits of speed and efficiency. Here’s a look at the eight fastest high-speed trains in the world. Do you know that China and Japan have trains hitting a max speed of 600 kmph while India is slowly entering the race.
1. Shanghai Maglev (China) – 460 km/h
The Shanghai Maglev Train (SMT) is the fastest commercial train in the world, reaching speeds of 460 km/h (286 mph) during testing and operating at 431 km/h (267 mph) in daily service. It uses magnetic levitation (maglev) technology, eliminating the need for wheels and reducing friction. The train covers the 30 km (18.6 miles) route between Shanghai Pudong Airport and Longyang Road in just 7 minutes.
2. CRRC Qingdao Sifang Maglev (China) – 600 km/h
China’s CRRC Qingdao Sifang Maglev is the fastest train ever built with a record speed of 600 km/h (373 mph). Unveiled in 2021, this maglev train is expected to revolutionize travel once it enters commercial operation, potentially reducing travel time between Beijing and Shanghai from 4.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.
3. L0 Series Maglev (Japan) – 603 km/h
Japan’s L0 Series Maglev currently holds the world speed record for a train, reaching 603 km/h (375 mph) during testing in 2015. Set to debut on the Chuo Shinkansen line in the 2030s, this train will cut travel time between Tokyo and Osaka to just 67 minutes. It uses superconducting magnetic levitation for a smoother, friction-free ride.
4. CRH380A Hexie (China) – 486 km/h
China’s CRH380A Hexie reached an impressive 486 km/h (302 mph) in tests, though its commercial speed is 350 km/h (217 mph). This train operates on China’s vast high-speed rail network, particularly on the Beijing–Shanghai and Shanghai–Hangzhou routes. Its aerodynamic design minimizes air resistance, ensuring smoother and faster rides.
5. TGV POS (France) – 574.8 km/h
France’s TGV POS set a record in 2007 by reaching 574.8 km/h (357 mph) during tests, making it the fastest conventional wheel-based train. In daily service, it runs at 320 km/h (199 mph) on routes connecting France, Germany, and Switzerland. TGV trains have been pioneers in high-speed rail since the 1980s, proving the efficiency of electric high-speed travel.
6. Fuxing Hao CR400AF/BF (China) – 350 km/h
China’s Fuxing Hao CR400AF/BF is the world’s fastest operating non-maglev train, running at 350 km/h (217 mph). Designed for long-distance travel, it connects major Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Unlike older models, it boasts smart automation, improved energy efficiency, and an extended lifespan of 30 years.
7. ICE 3 (Germany) – 330 km/h
Germany’s ICE 3 (Intercity-Express) can reach speeds of 330 km/h (205 mph) in tests, with an operating speed of 300 km/h (186 mph). Running on Deutsche Bahn’s high-speed network, it links cities like Frankfurt, Berlin, and Munich. The ICE series is known for its luxury features, including panoramic windows and quiet cabins.
8. Shinkansen N700S (Japan) – 360 km/h
Japan’s N700S Shinkansen, introduced in 2020, achieved a test speed of 360 km/h (224 mph) but operates at 300 km/h (186 mph). It serves the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines, offering passengers a smoother ride with enhanced aerodynamics and improved earthquake-resistant technology.
9. Vande Bharat, India - 180km/h
When it comes to high-speed train rankings, India does not feature on the list as it has only semi-high speed trains. The fastest train in India is Vande Bharat Express, with a top speed of 180 km/h during trials. However, its operational speed is limited to 160 km/h (99 mph) for safety and infrastructure reasons. The Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22436/22435) is one of the fastest, covering 758 km in about 8 hours. The Bhopal–Delhi Vande Bharat Express (Rani Kamalapati to Hazrat Nizamuddin) is India's fastest operating train, reaching 160 km/h on the Agra–Delhi stretch.
