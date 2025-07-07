8 Must-Try Monsoon Regional Delicacies From Across India
Celebrate this monsoon season with these 8 must-try regional delicacies from across India, each offering a burst of flavors perfect for rainy days. From piping hot pakoras and tangy chaats to rich curries and steamed treats, these 8 dishes showcase the diverse culinary heritage of the country. Savor seasonal favorites like Maharashtra’s bhajiyas, Gujarat’s patra, and Kerala’s pazham pori. These 8 comforting monsoon specials not only warm the heart but also highlight India’s vibrant, spice-rich food traditions during the rains.
Bhutte Ka Kees (Madhya Pradesh)
It is a comforting and flavorful dish from Indore, made with grated corn, sautéed with green chilies, mustard seeds, and milk, then spiced with turmeric and other Indian spices. It is perfect for monsoon as corn is in season during the rains, making this warm, slightly creamy dish a monsoon favorite in Central India.
Patra / Alu Vadi (Gujarat & Maharashtra)
A savory snack made from colocasia (arbi) leaves, layered with spiced gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, and then shallow-fried for a crispy finish. It is perfect for monsoon as it is rich, tangy, slightly sweet, and perfect with a cup of chai during rainy evenings.
Bamboo Shoot Curry (North-East India)
Bamboo shoots are a delicacy in states like Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. They’re cooked with spices, fermented ingredients, or meats to create tangy, earthy curries. It is perfect for monsoon as bamboo shoots are harvested fresh during monsoon, making this dish a seasonal staple.
Nendran Pazham Bajji (Kerala)
Ripe Kerala bananas (nendran) are dipped in a sweetened flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown—crispy outside, soft inside. It is perfect for monsoon as it is a classic Kerala tea-time treat, especially comforting during rainy weather.
Kanda Bhaji / Onion Pakora (Maharashtra & North India)
Crispy onion fritters made with gram flour, green chilies, and carom seeds, deep-fried until golden. It is perfect for monsoon as nothing beats the combination of hot pakoras and steaming chai on a rainy day.
Bajra Khichdi (Rajasthan)
A wholesome khichdi made with pearl millet (bajra) and lentils, cooked with simple spices and served with ghee. It is perfect for monsoon as it is hearty, warming, and perfect for the cooler, damp monsoon evenings in Rajasthan.
Sabudana Khichdi (Maharashtra & Central India)
It is a light, mildly spiced dish made with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and green chilies. It is perfect for monsoon as it is easy to digest, keeps you full, and is especially enjoyed during monsoon fasts.
Corn Chaat (Across India)
Roasted or boiled sweet corn tossed with butter, chaat masala, lime, onions, and spices for a tangy, spicy snack. It is perfect for monsoon as corn is fresh in season and makes for a quick, warm, and satisfying rainy-day snack.
