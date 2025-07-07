8 Must-Try Monsoon Regional Delicacies From Across India⁠

photoDetails

Celebrate this monsoon season with these 8 must-try regional delicacies from across India, each offering a burst of flavors perfect for rainy days. From piping hot pakoras and tangy chaats to rich curries and steamed treats, these 8 dishes showcase the diverse culinary heritage of the country. Savor seasonal favorites like Maharashtra’s bhajiyas, Gujarat’s patra, and Kerala’s pazham pori. These 8 comforting monsoon specials not only warm the heart but also highlight India’s vibrant, spice-rich food traditions during the rains.