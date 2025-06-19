Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918287https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/8-unique-national-animals-that-truly-define-their-countries-2918287
NewsPhotos8 Unique National Animals That Truly Define Their Countries
photoDetails

8 Unique National Animals That Truly Define Their Countries

Discover these eight unique national animals that embody the spirit and culture of their respective countries. From the fierce Bengal tiger of India to the elegant Arabian oryx of Qatar, these animals symbolize national pride, history, and natural heritage. Each creature holds cultural significance, offering a fascinating glimpse into the values and identity of its homeland.
Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

India – Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris)

1/8
India – Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris)

 Bengal Tiger: The Bengal tiger is native to the Indian subcontinent and is the most numerous tiger subspecies in the world. Its symbolism is power, grace, strength, and the importance of wildlife conservation. It appears in ancient Indian mythology and is the national animal since 1973, representing India’s commitment to Project Tiger and ecological balance.

Follow Us

Thailand – Thai Elephant (Elephas maximus indicus)

2/8
Thailand – Thai Elephant (Elephas maximus indicus)

Thai Elephant: The Asian elephant has been domesticated in Thailand for centuries and is considered sacred. Its symbolism is wisdom, royalty, and spiritual significance. Elephants were used in royal processions and war; white elephants were once part of the Thai royal emblem. It’s a national symbol deeply connected to Buddhism and Thai heritage.

Follow Us

Canada – North American Beaver (Castor canadensis)

3/8
Canada – North American Beaver (Castor canadensis)

North American Beaver: It’s one of the few animals that significantly changes its environment by building dams and lodges. Its symbolism is hard work, perseverance, and adaptability — key traits in Canadian history and development. Once vital to the fur trade, the beaver helped shape Canada’s economy and colonization.

Follow Us

Japan – Green Pheasant (Phasianus versicolor)

4/8
Japan – Green Pheasant (Phasianus versicolor)

Green Pheasant: Endemic to Japan and rarely found elsewhere. Males have brilliant green plumage. Its symbolism is beauty, alertness, and dignity. They are featured in Japanese folklore and Shinto mythology — believed to be messengers of the gods. The pheasant is also an agricultural symbol due to its role in pest control.

Follow Us

Australia – Red Kangaroo (Macropus rufus)

5/8
Australia – Red Kangaroo (Macropus rufus)

Red Kangaroo : The red kangaroo is endemic to Australia and is the largest marsupial on Earth. It’s  symbolism is forward progress and resilience, kangaroos can’t move backward, which aligns with Australia’s national philosophy. It appears on Australia’s coat of arms and currency, and is a strong global symbol of “Aussie” identity.

Follow Us

Eswatini (Swaziland) – Lion & Elephant

6/8
Eswatini (Swaziland) – Lion & Elephant

Lion & Elephant: The country has two official national animals. Lion: Represents the king (monarch of Eswatini) and bravery and Elephant: Symbolizes the queen mother and strength. Both animals appear on the royal coat of arms and reflect Eswatini’s dual monarchy (king and queen mother) — a rare system globally.

Follow Us

Norway – Moose (Alces alces)

7/8
Norway – Moose (Alces alces)

Moose: One of the largest land mammals in Europe; iconic in Nordic forests. Its symbolism is solitude, strength, and deep connection to nature. They are common in Scandinavian mythology and rural life. Moose-related road signs are even popular tourist souvenirs in Norway.

Follow Us

New Zealand – Kiwi (Apteryx spp.)

8/8
New Zealand – Kiwi (Apteryx spp.)

Kiwi: It is a flightless, nocturnal bird found only in New Zealand. It has hair-like feathers and a strong sense of smell (rare in birds). Its symbolism is National identity, uniqueness, and quiet resilience. New Zealanders are often called “Kiwis.” The bird reflects the nation’s love for its wildlife, and its vulnerability is a symbol for conservation efforts.

Follow Us
8 Unique National AnimalsNational AnimalsNational IdentityUnique AnimalsWorld FaunaAnimal Symbolsnational prideWildlife HeritageGlobal AnimalsUnique FaunaInternational SymbolsNational MascotsCultural IconsTravelLifestyleAnimalsWorld
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting Yet Became Geniuses And Shocked The World With Their Innovations
camera icon7
title
Meet India's First Horror Film
India's First Horror Film Terrified Viewers, Was Made Only In Rs 9 Lakh, Earned In Crores; Lead Actress Was The Most BEAUTIFUL...
camera icon20
title
Jinal Mehta
Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Prithvi Shaw
Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, June 19 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Love’s Magnetic Energy Surrounds You, Libra
NEWS ON ONE CLICK