8 Unique National Animals That Truly Define Their Countries
India – Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris)
Bengal Tiger: The Bengal tiger is native to the Indian subcontinent and is the most numerous tiger subspecies in the world. Its symbolism is power, grace, strength, and the importance of wildlife conservation. It appears in ancient Indian mythology and is the national animal since 1973, representing India’s commitment to Project Tiger and ecological balance.
Thailand – Thai Elephant (Elephas maximus indicus)
Thai Elephant: The Asian elephant has been domesticated in Thailand for centuries and is considered sacred. Its symbolism is wisdom, royalty, and spiritual significance. Elephants were used in royal processions and war; white elephants were once part of the Thai royal emblem. It’s a national symbol deeply connected to Buddhism and Thai heritage.
Canada – North American Beaver (Castor canadensis)
North American Beaver: It’s one of the few animals that significantly changes its environment by building dams and lodges. Its symbolism is hard work, perseverance, and adaptability — key traits in Canadian history and development. Once vital to the fur trade, the beaver helped shape Canada’s economy and colonization.
Japan – Green Pheasant (Phasianus versicolor)
Green Pheasant: Endemic to Japan and rarely found elsewhere. Males have brilliant green plumage. Its symbolism is beauty, alertness, and dignity. They are featured in Japanese folklore and Shinto mythology — believed to be messengers of the gods. The pheasant is also an agricultural symbol due to its role in pest control.
Australia – Red Kangaroo (Macropus rufus)
Red Kangaroo : The red kangaroo is endemic to Australia and is the largest marsupial on Earth. It’s symbolism is forward progress and resilience, kangaroos can’t move backward, which aligns with Australia’s national philosophy. It appears on Australia’s coat of arms and currency, and is a strong global symbol of “Aussie” identity.
Eswatini (Swaziland) – Lion & Elephant
Lion & Elephant: The country has two official national animals. Lion: Represents the king (monarch of Eswatini) and bravery and Elephant: Symbolizes the queen mother and strength. Both animals appear on the royal coat of arms and reflect Eswatini’s dual monarchy (king and queen mother) — a rare system globally.
Norway – Moose (Alces alces)
Moose: One of the largest land mammals in Europe; iconic in Nordic forests. Its symbolism is solitude, strength, and deep connection to nature. They are common in Scandinavian mythology and rural life. Moose-related road signs are even popular tourist souvenirs in Norway.
New Zealand – Kiwi (Apteryx spp.)
Kiwi: It is a flightless, nocturnal bird found only in New Zealand. It has hair-like feathers and a strong sense of smell (rare in birds). Its symbolism is National identity, uniqueness, and quiet resilience. New Zealanders are often called “Kiwis.” The bird reflects the nation’s love for its wildlife, and its vulnerability is a symbol for conservation efforts.
