9 Car-Free Cities Around The World; Check Full-List

La Digue, a serene island in the Seychelles, feels like a place untouched by time. Free from traffic congestion and noisy horns, cycling is the ideal way to explore its beauty. The island’s main road boasts picturesque views and leads to Anse Source d'Argent, one of the most photographed beaches in the world. Visitors can also hike to Anse Coco, snorkel, or kayak in the crystal-clear waters. For those with mobility challenges, electric buggies provide a convenient way to get around.