9 Car-Free Cities Around The World; Check Full-List
By 2024, the global car count is expected to reach 1.475 billion, averaging one vehicle per 5.5 people or approximately 182 cars for every 1,000 individuals, reportedly. Though this number appears substantial, its environmental impact is considerable, with an average passenger car emitting about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.
Zermatt, Switzerland
Situated at the base of the renowned Matterhorn, Zermatt has long remained a car-free sanctuary. Private vehicles are allowed only up to Täsch, a town 5 kilometers away. From there, visitors can board a shuttle train that departs every 20 minutes to reach Zermatt. Within the town, transportation options include walking, horse-drawn carriages, eTaxis, bicycles, and a complimentary eBus offering two routes: the skibus and the Winkelmatten bus.
La Digue, Seychelles
La Digue, a serene island in the Seychelles, feels like a place untouched by time. Free from traffic congestion and noisy horns, cycling is the ideal way to explore its beauty. The island’s main road boasts picturesque views and leads to Anse Source d'Argent, one of the most photographed beaches in the world. Visitors can also hike to Anse Coco, snorkel, or kayak in the crystal-clear waters. For those with mobility challenges, electric buggies provide a convenient way to get around.
Venice, Italy
Venice's Centro Storico stands as Europe's largest car-free urban zone. Spanning 126 interconnected islands, the city is linked by more than 400 bridges. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Venice welcomes approximately 20 million visitors annually while preserving its vehicle-free charm. In an effort to maintain the city's tranquility, locals have even contemplated prohibiting rolling suitcases.
Lamu, Kenya
Lamu, home to one of the oldest Swahili settlements, has completely banned cars. Instead, donkeys serve as the primary mode of land transport, while traditional dhows navigate visitors across the archipelago. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Lamu is steeped in history and showcases exquisite architecture crafted from coral stone and mangrove timber. The Old Town’s narrow alleyways and intricately designed structures highlight a distinctive fusion of Swahili, Arabic, Persian, Indian, and European influences.
Fes el Bali, Morocco
Fes el Bali, the larger of Fes’s two medinas, is an exceptionally well-preserved medieval city boasting over 13,000 historic buildings. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1981, it is considered one of the largest continuous car-free zones globally. With some streets as narrow as 24 inches, vehicles are unable to navigate the area, offering visitors a truly distinctive experience.
Ghent, Belgium
Since 2017, Ghent's city center has been car-free, preserving its medieval charm. The city provides a free park-and-ride shuttle, along with an extensive network of buses, trams, and even an electric boat service for sustainable travel. With night buses and complimentary transport for children under 14, public transportation remains a convenient and attractive option in this lively university town.
Hydra, Greece
On the scenic island of Hydra, both cars and bicycles are prohibited. The only way to traverse its charming narrow streets is on foot or with the help of the island’s reliable mules. Though not the fastest option, mules offer a distinctive way to explore. For reaching the more secluded beaches, boats serve as the primary means of transport.
Giethoorn, The Netherlands
Just 75 miles from Amsterdam, Giethoorn is a picture-perfect village with no cars or paved roads. Often called the "Dutch Venice," it is best explored by bike, boat, or on foot via its charming footbridges that span tranquil canals. The village’s name, meaning "goat horn," traces back to early settlers who discovered wild-goat horns in the area.
Yelapa, Mexico
Yelapa, a picturesque cove in the Bay of Banderas, remains entirely free of cars. While a road reaches the outskirts, boats are the main mode of transportation to and from the village. During the 1960s and 70s, Yelapa became a retreat for hippies, and its relaxed atmosphere still draws visitors looking for a tranquil getaway. The popular phrase, “I’d rather have a palapa in Yelapa than a condo in Redondo,” perfectly captures its unique charm.
Trending Photos