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NewsPhotosAre you Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?
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Are you Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?

Anime is often seen as a world of fantasy, adventure, and imagination, but some of its most powerful stories come from real life. Few people know that one of the most haunting anime ever created was born from the lived experience of a child who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. This is the story of how trauma, loss, and survival were transformed into art, and how one creator used anime not just to tell a story, but to ensure the world never forgets.

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
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More than just Anime

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More than just Anime

Anime is often seen as entertainment, full of action, fantasy, and adventure. But some stories come from real pain. One of the most powerful anime ever made was created by a man who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima as a child.

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The day Hiroshima changed forever

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The day Hiroshima changed forever

On 6 August 1945, at 8:15 am, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The explosion killed tens of thousands instantly, and by the end of the year, around 140,000 people had died due to injuries and radiation.

 

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A child survivor

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A child survivor

Keiji Nakazawa was just six years old when the bomb hit. He survived, but many of his family members did not. What he saw that day, fire, destruction and suffering, stayed with him for life.

 

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Turning pain into story

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Turning pain into story

Years later, Nakazawa turned his memories into a manga called Barefoot Gen. It tells the story of a young boy trying to survive in Hiroshima after the bombing, closely based on his own experiences.

 

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From manga to Anime

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From manga to Anime

The story was later adapted into animated films, including Barefoot Gen and its sequel. These films showed the reality of nuclear war in a way the world had never seen before in animation.

 

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A Message to the world

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A Message to the world

This was not just a story, it was a warning. Nakazawa wanted people to understand the true cost of war and the dangers of nuclear weapons. His work calls for peace and humanity.

 

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A legacy that still matters

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A legacy that still matters

Even today, Barefoot Gen is remembered as one of the most honest and emotional war stories in anime. It stands as a reminder that behind every historical event are real people, real families, and real suffering that should never be forgotten.

 

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Keiji NakazawaBarefoot GenBarefoot Gen AnimeHiroshima atomic bombing
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