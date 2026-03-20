Are you Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?

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Anime is often seen as a world of fantasy, adventure, and imagination, but some of its most powerful stories come from real life. Few people know that one of the most haunting anime ever created was born from the lived experience of a child who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. This is the story of how trauma, loss, and survival were transformed into art, and how one creator used anime not just to tell a story, but to ensure the world never forgets.