Asia’s Most Beautiful 7 National Parks You Must Visit
Asia is a home to some of the world’s most breathtaking national parks, which offers stunnig landscapes, rich biodiversity and diverse wildlife. Some of the must visit parks include Jiuzhaigou national reserve, Bukhansan national park, Zhangjiajie national forest park, Udawalawe national park, Sariska tiger reserve, where we can enjoy sighting of Bengal tigers, mountain views, volcanic beauty, everest vistas. These parks promise unforgettable adventures.
Zhangjiajie national forest park :
It is a national park located in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. Features of this park are the pillar like formations that are seen throughout the park. This park is comprised of dense forest, deep ravines, deep canyons, unusual peaks, caves and pillar like rock formations blanketed throughout the park. The pillar rock formation is not typical limestone eroded pillars. The pillar rock formations are comprised of quartz sandstone and formed from physical erosion caused by the abundant rains.
Jiuzhaigou national reserve:
It is a world of magical fairytale, has for years enchanted tourists with its mountains and luxuriant forests, colorful lakes, gushing waterfalls, and abundant wildlife. To its south is a yellow dragon scenic area. Jiuzhaigou national reserve is located in Nanping country. Jiuzhaigou national reserve literally the nine village valley is also known for the nine Tibetan villages. Villages and alpine lakes are like reflecting mirrors or crystals jade blocks inlaid in snow, mountain and forest.
Udawalawe national park:
It is a sprawling lowland park. One of the best places in Srilanka to observe asian elephants in their natural habitat. Look for deer, wild cats and water buffalo as well. This park was established to protect the wildlife that depends on the water from the unawalawe reservoir. It consists of lightly vegetated vast grasslands located in the shadow of the hill country’s tea plantations and escarpment.
Bukhansan national park:
Bukhansan national park is located just outside the city of Seoul, South Korea and it is popular among hiking enthusiasts. This national park is not known for wildlife. Water deer, wild boar, and a variety of smaller animals like chipmunks and squirrels are found throughout the park. There are multiple species of woodpeckers, songbirds and even predator spices.
Keoladeo national park:
It is a home to more than 400 bid spices and one can enjoy the stunning sights of the natural beauty of the park. You can spot the variety of colorful exotic bird species. The paved walkways, cycling tracks, and easy reach to an abundance of bird species. Some of the prominent bird species include the ducks, rabbits, eagles, wagtails, pipits etc. the high point of the park is the nesting colony of the birds, where hundreds of bird species live together.
Sariska tiger reserve :
Sariska tiger reserve is situated in the alwar district, rajasthan state in india. It is a home to numerous carnivores include tiger, leopard, striped hyena, jackal, jungle cat, desert cat, caracal, fishing cat, rusty spotted cat, Bengal fox, ratel, palm civet, common Indian civet, ruddy tailed mongoose, grey mongoose, common mongoose
Yangmingshan national park:
Yangmingshan national park is the natural side of the mountains and trails north of the city. Stroll through its lust forests, admire the impressive nature just minutes from the urban Taipei and enjoy the spectacular views offered by the location.
