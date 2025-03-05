Asia’s Most Beautiful 7 National Parks You Must Visit

5 / 7

It is a home to more than 400 bid spices and one can enjoy the stunning sights of the natural beauty of the park. You can spot the variety of colorful exotic bird species. The paved walkways, cycling tracks, and easy reach to an abundance of bird species. Some of the prominent bird species include the ducks, rabbits, eagles, wagtails, pipits etc. the high point of the park is the nesting colony of the birds, where hundreds of bird species live together.