Before The Glow Up: 8 Baby Animals That Are Unrecognizable From Their Parents

8 Baby Animals That Are Unrecognizable From Their Parents" highlights these 8 fascinating transformations in the animal kingdom. From fuzzy owlets to wrinkly elephant calves, these baby creatures look nothing like their adult counterparts. These feature celebrates nature’s surprising makeovers, revealing how growth and time turn awkward, unusual-looking newborns into majestic adults, showcasing the wonders of evolution, adaptation, and survival in the wild.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Tapirs

1/8
Tapirs

Tapirs

Babies have brown with white spots and stripes (like a watermelon or a fawn) and adults are in solid dark brown or black with a distinctive light saddle (in some species). They are different from each other because their camouflage helps them blend into the forest floor, while adults rely more on size and stealth.

Harlequin Filefish

2/8
Harlequin Filefish

Harlequin Filefish

There baby is of bright orange with bold black and blue markings. Adult is of color Pale blue with subtle markings and elongated snouts. They are so different because of their bold colors as babies help them hide among stinging corals; adults rely on camouflage and defense mechanisms.

Elephants

3/8
Elephants

Elephants

Their babies are wrinkled, fluffy, and often pinkish behind the ears. And adults are much larger in size, with tougher, grey skin and more defined features like tusks and massive ears. They are so different as infants have a more delicate appearance and are born with some hair, which becomes less visible over time.

Frogs

4/8
Frogs

Frogs (e.g., Bullfrogs)

Baby (Tadpole) are fish-like, no legs, with gills and a tail and adults are legged amphibians with lungs and no tail. They are so different from their parents because of their complete metamorphosis from aquatic to semi-terrestrial form, that makes them look like entirely different species.

Peacocks

5/8
Peacocks

Peacocks

Their chick is dull brown and yellow in color, completely lacking the long tail feathers. And adult (Male) are in vivid blues and greens with the famous iridescent tail train. They are so different from each other as Chicks need camouflage to survive predators, while adults use color and feathers for mating.

Wild Boars

6/8
Wild Boars

Wild Boars

Their piglet is striped like a chipmunk and they are light brown in color with horizontal stripes and adults are of solid dark brown or black in color and much hairier. They are so different from their parents as their stripes act as camouflage in forest underbrush.

Silvered Leaf Monkeys

7/8
Silvered Leaf Monkeys

Silvered Leaf Monkeys

Their baby is bright orange in color and adults are silvery-grey fur and black faces. They are so different from each other because of their orange color, that may make babies more visible to the group, encouraging care from multiple adults.

Flamingos

8/8
Flamingos

Flamingos

Their chick is grey or white in color and fluffy and adult is bright pink due to diet, as they eat shrimp and algae rich in carotenoids. They are so different because they only turn pink after months of eating the right food.

