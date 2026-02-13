Advertisement
Behind closed doors: Glimpses of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's private world
Behind closed doors: Glimpses of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's private world

Rare and unseen photographs offer a glimpse into the private world of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. These images capture moments away from public scrutiny, showing the pair in personal and intimate settings that reveal the life they led behind closed doors. The photos provide context to their controversial partnership and hint at the private dynamics that influenced one of the most notorious relationships in recent history.

Updated:Feb 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST
US Congress questions Ghislaine Maxwell

1/10
US Congress questions Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, refused to answer US Congress questions from her Texas prison cell, where she serves a 20-year sentence.

Silence

2/10

Maxwell invoked her constitutional right to stay silent during a virtual hearing with the US Congressional Oversight Committee. Lawmakers had prepared questions about Epstein’s crimes and possible accomplices.

Conviction background

3/10

Convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein exploit underage girls, Maxwell became the focus of investigators after Epstein’s 2019 jail death.

Early life and family

4/10

Born on December 25, 1961, Maxwell grew up in a wealthy British family. Her father, Robert Maxwell, was a publishing magnate, and she was the youngest of nine siblings.

Lavish upbringing

5/10

Maxwell was raised at Headington Hill Hall in Oxford, England, where extravagant parties hosted politicians, celebrities and media persons.

Father’s journey

6/10

Robert Maxwell rose from poverty in Czechoslovakia, surviving the Holocaust and later became a British war hero, media tycoon, Labour Party MP and Daily Mirror owner.

Education and early career

7/10

Maxwell studied modern history and languages at Marlborough College and Oxford University. She became director of Oxford United Football Club and started a corporate gift business.

Move to New York and social rise

8/10

Sent to New York in 1991 to represent her father’s newspaper, Maxwell entered Manhattan’s elite social circles. Her life changed when her father died mysteriously later that year

Relationship with Epstein

9/10

Maxwell introduced Epstein to wealthy contacts and became central to his network. She supervised staff, managed finances and coordinated social events at his Palm Beach mansion.

Arrest, trial & conviction

10/10

Arrested in July 2020, Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on five of six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. Her fall from elite society to prison marks one of the most scrutinised cases linked to Epstein.

Epstein filesGhislaine MaxwellJeffrey Epsteinsex traffickingHigh Society Scandal
