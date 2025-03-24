Advertisement
Beyond 5-Star Luxury: This Is World's Largest Hotel, Has 7,351 Rooms, 36-Storey Building; Holds THIS Record
photoDetails

Beyond 5-Star Luxury: This Is World's Largest Hotel, Has 7,351 Rooms, 36-Storey Building; Holds THIS Record

World's Largest Hotel: There are hundreds of thousands of hotels worldwide, serving travelers across the globe. While hotels are often ranked based on their services, including prestigious 5-star and 7-star ratings, the world’s largest hotel is not located in Europe or America but in Malaysia. It holds the Guinness World Record for the largest hotel by number of rooms. Let's take a look at its key features: 

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
First World Hotel

First World Hotel

Located in Genting Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia, the First World Hotel holds the Guinness World Record for the largest hotel globally, boasting 7,351 rooms. Beneath the hotel lies the First World Plaza, a sprawling 46,000 square meters (500,000 square feet) shopping and entertainment complex.

Architectural Overview

Architectural Overview

The hotel comprises two main towers: Tower 1 and Tower 2, with an additional Tower 2 Annex (Tower 2A) added in 2015 to reclaim its title as the world's largest hotel. Each tower stands at 36 stories tall, reaching a height of 154.6 meters (507 feet).

Accommodation Details

Accommodation Details

There are six type of rooms available for customers. Each room is designed to provide comfort with essential amenities, catering to various budgets.

First World Plaza and Attractions

First World Plaza and Attractions

Situated above the hotel lobby, the First World Plaza spans 46,000 square meters, featuring a wide array of retail shops, diverse dining outlets, entertainment options including the skytropolis indoor theme park, snow world, and genting bowl.

Connectivity and Accessibility

Connectivity and Accessibility

The hotel offers convenient access to SkyAvenue Mall, a modern shopping and entertainment complex and Awana Skyway, a cable car system linking to Genting Highlands Premium Outlets, enhancing the overall guest experience.

Notable Achievements

Notable Achievements

In 2006, the First World Hotel was recognized as the world's largest hotel with 6,118 rooms. After an expansion in 2015, adding the Tower 2 Annex, it regained this title with a total of 7,351 rooms.

