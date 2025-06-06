Advertisement
⁠Beyond Alphonso: 10 World’s Most Expensive Mangoes

There are various mangoes that are considered expensive. From Japan’s ruby-red Miyazaki to India’s royal Noorjahan. To Carabao of the Philippines. The reason behind their expensiveness is their rarity, flavor, and beauty during peak summers. They are grown in selective regions and usually exported.  

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Miyazaki Mango – Japan:

Miyazaki Mango – Japan:

  This variety of mango is known as the “Egg of the Sun”. And they are considered the world's most expensive and they are grown in Japan.  The reason for their high prices are the deep red color, intense sweetness, and perfect shape. 

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Noorjahan Mango – India:

Noorjahan Mango – India:

This mango variety is grown in the state of Madhya Pradesh and they can weigh up to 2-3 kg each. The reason why they are considered as expensive is their rarity. And also few mango lovers pre book them due to its short season. They are way too juicy, fragrant, and regal just like their name.

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Sindhri Mango – Pakistan:

Sindhri Mango – Pakistan:

 These mangoes are known as the Queen of Mangoes. They are exported worldwide for their sweet, fiberless flesh and vibrant yellow skin. This variety is usually grown in Sindh and is considered as one of the premium varieties. The reason behind their expensiveness is their early harvest and export demand.

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Imam Pasand – India:

Imam Pasand – India:

 One of the expensive and royal mangoes from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.This variety is famous for its smooth texture, floral aroma, and rich taste. Because of its fragility it’s tough for travel and has high prices. It is also a rare delicacy during summers in India. 

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Alphonso Mango – India:

Alphonso Mango – India:

This popular variety of mango is nicknamed as “King of Mangoes”. They are famous for their saffron color, sweetness, and buttery texture. And it’s usually grown in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri region. It has high prices both in India and abroad.

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Kensington Pride – Australia:

Kensington Pride – Australia:

Australia’s top mango, Kensington Pride is juicy, sweet, and slightly tangy. It’s a commercial favorite but also one of the priciest in the region. With a rich aroma and bright golden skin, it’s a favorite in luxury fruit baskets.

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Carabao Mango – Philippines:

Carabao Mango – Philippines:

This mango variety is also called Manila Mango. And if you know this variety also holds a Guinness record for the sweetest mango. This  mango is buttery in texture and also has a candy like sweetness which makes it a favorite in Southeast Asia and beyond.

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Chaunsa Mango – Pakistan/India:

Chaunsa Mango – Pakistan/India:

 This mango is popular for its intense aroma and extra-sweet pulp. And they are one of the most exported South Asian mangoes.Also they are highly priced internationally and perfect for making juices, desserts, or just indulging fresh.

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Kesar Mango – India:

Kesar Mango – India:

 This mango has its name due to its saffron hue. This mango variety straight from Gujarat is sweet, fragrant, and richly flavored. They are considered as one of India’s most expensive mangoes after Alphonso. 

( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

Langra Mango – India

Langra Mango – India

 This mango originated from Varanasi.They are green-skinned mango with tangy-sweet pulp.They are expensive because of its high demand and limited availability due to high demand during peak summers.   ( All Image Credits: Gemini, Freepik) 

