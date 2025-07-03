Advertisement
NewsPhotosBirds Or Fishes? Meet 8 Amazing Swimmers That Flap Through Water Like Pros
Birds Or Fishes? Meet 8 Amazing Swimmers That Flap Through Water Like Pros

Nature never fails to amaze! Some birds and fish have evolved incredible swimming skills that rival professional swimmers. From penguins that flap underwater like rockets to flying fish that glide over waves, these 8 unique creatures use flapping motions to move gracefully through water. Discover these 8 fascinating animals that blur the line between flying and swimming.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Penguins

Penguins

They are the most famous underwater birds. Penguins “fly” underwater using their strong, flipper-like wings. Some species, like the Emperor Penguin, can dive deeper than 500 meters (1,640 ft) and stay submerged for over 20 minutes. They hunt fish, squid, and krill with incredible speed and agility.

Puffins

Puffins

They are also called “clowns of the sea” for their colorful beaks. Puffins use their wings to propel themselves underwater, diving as deep as 60 meters (200 feet) to catch small fish like herring and sand eels. They can carry multiple fish in their beaks at once.

Cormorants

Cormorants

Expert divers who use their powerful webbed feet for propulsion. They are known for chasing fish underwater with remarkable speed. Unlike many water birds, their feathers get wet, allowing them to dive deeply and swim easily.

Razorbills

Razorbills

Close relatives of puffins, razorbills are excellent swimmers and divers. They use their wings to “fly” underwater, often diving up to 120 meters (390 feet) for fish and crustaceans.

Guillemots (Murres)

Guillemots (Murres)

These birds flap their wings rapidly underwater to dive for fish. Some species can dive beyond 150 meters (492 feet)—deeper than most birds. They spend much of their lives at sea, only coming to land for nesting.

Shearwaters

Shearwaters

They are known for their gliding flight above the waves, but are also adept divers. Shearwaters use a mix of wing-flapping and foot-paddling to chase fish underwater. Some species can dive up to 70 meters (230 feet).

Diving Petrels

Diving Petrels

Small, stout seabirds found mainly in the Southern Hemisphere. Use their wings to “fly” through water, often compared to mini-penguins in their swimming style. They can dive deep to catch plankton and small fish.

Gannets

Gannets

It is known for its spectacular high-speed plunge dives from great heights, hitting the water at speeds over 100 km/h (62 mph). Once underwater, they use their wings to pursue fish deeper below the surface. They can dive up to 30 meters (100 feet) in pursuit of prey.

