Born Weird: 7 Real Animal Hybrids That Are 100% Real

Cama (Camel × Llama)

They are first bred in Dubai in 1998 via artificial insemination. To combine the size and strength of a camel with the wool quality and temperament of a llama. They have no hump, have long legs also they are social and cooperative. Their challenges is that natural mating is impossible due to size difference — it must be lab-assisted and fun fact is that camas don’t spit like llamas or store fat like camels.