Breaking Barriers: Meet Jahnavi Dangeti, The 23-Year-Old To Become First Indian Woman On Titans Space Mission
Meet Jahnavi Dangeti: 23-year-old from Palakollu in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, is set to travel to space in 2029. All you need to know about her and 2029 space mission.
Analog Astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti
Chasing moon dreams with unwavering passion, 23-year-old Jahnavi Dangeti is gearing up for a space journey as part of the Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) program by Titans Space. Her stellar journey began at just 16, marking the start of a path destined for greatness. Hailed as India’s pioneering Analog Astronaut, Jahnavi continues to shatter boundaries and reach for the stars. Here's a look into her extraordinary journey.
Meet Jahnavi Dangeti
Dangeti Jahnavi, India’s trailblazing Analog Astronaut from Palakollu, Andhra Pradesh, made history as the first Indian to complete NASA’s prestigious International Air and Space Program. Now, she's set for her biggest leap yet a spaceflight in 2029 as part of Titans Space's first-ever orbital mission. Yes, you read that right! Her interest with space began in childhood, sparked by her grandmother's bedtime stories about the cosmos.
Educational Qualification
A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering and the president of Esro Magica, Jahnavi Dangeti is now set to soar even higher — she's been selected for Titans Space's upcoming five-hour orbital flight. Her space journey began back in 2019, when at just 16, she was chosen among 2,000 participants during ISRO's World Space Week. That moment marked the beginning of her incredible voyage into the world of space exploration.
Jahnavi's Official Annoucement
For the unverse, Dangeti has been known for her active engagement in the shield of STEM and space research. She has trained in zero gravity, high altitude missions, space suite operations and planetary simulations.
Taking to the Instagram and announcing it officially, Jahnavi wrote, 'I’m incredibly honored and excited to announce that I have been officially selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space – Inaugural Class of 2025.'
Intensive Astronaut Training
Over the next three years starting in 2026, Jahnavi will undergo intensive astronaut training through Titans Space’s ASCAN program. This includes spacecraft systems, flight simulation (zero-g flights), spacecraft procedures, survival training, medical evaluations, and psychological assessments. According to Dangeti, The program is designed to prepare them physically, mentally, and technically for the demands of human spaceflight and scientific research in microgravity.
All About The Mission
Jahnavi has been selected to travel in a Titans Space orbital flight that will last five hours. It will offer a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement.
The mission will be led by veteran NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Army Colonel William McArthur Jr., who now serves as Chief Astronaut for Titans Space.
The inaugural mission has been set for 2029, featuring 3 hours of sustained zero gravity. During the mission, the members will orbit the Earth twice and witness two sunrises and two sunsets.
Jahnavi Dangeti Express Gratitude
Jahnavi shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude for this major milestone. She wrote, 'Thank you, Titans Space, for this extraordinary milestone. I'm proud to represent my roots and the incredible young dreamers I've met over the years this mission is for all of us who look up and imagine the impossible.'
