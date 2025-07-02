1 / 10

Black Ivory Coffee – Thailand

It is priced at $500–$1,500 per pound. This ultra-rare coffee is made by feeding Thai Arabica beans to elephants. The beans are partially digested and fermented in the elephants’ stomachs, then collected from their dung, cleaned, and roasted. The flavor profile is smooth, low-acid, with chocolate, tamarind, and spice notes, and the production volume is less than 500 kg per year. It is produced by the Black Ivory Coffee Company, which claims to follow ethical treatment practices for elephants.