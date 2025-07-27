Budget Travel Abroad: 9 Countries Indians Can Explore Under Rs 50,000

photoDetails

english

2937619

Dreaming of an international vacation but worried about the budget? Good news—traveling abroad doesn’t have to break the bank. With smart planning and off-season deals, there are several beautiful and culturally rich countries Indians can explore for under Rs 50,000, including flights, stay, food, and basic sightseeing. From serene mountains to tropical beaches and ancient ruins, here’s a handpicked list of 9 affordable international destinations where your rupee still goes a long way.