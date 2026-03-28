Can 60 stealth drones deter 3,000 Chinese warplanes? Inside India's Ghatak strategy for LAC

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The drone war is coming to the Himalayas. India just approved the procurement of 60 Ghatak stealth combat drones, pilotless aircraft designed to penetrate Chinese air defenses along the Line of Actual Control without risking a single pilot. It's India's answer to a stark reality: China operates over 3,000 warplanes while India struggles with a fighter squadron shortfall that's persisted for years. But can autonomous drones really counter that kind of numerical superiority? The strategy hinges on stealth, AI-controlled strikes, and a layered defense system integrating Russian S-400 missiles with indigenous technology. With tensions simmering since the 2020 Galwan clash, these four Ghatak squadrons, set to arrive by 2030, represent India's first homegrown stealth platform and a fundamental shift in how New Delhi plans to defend its contested borders. Here's how the plan works, what it means for the LAC standoff, and why the timeline matters more than you'd think.