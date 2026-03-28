Can 60 stealth drones deter 3,000 Chinese warplanes? Inside India's Ghatak strategy for LAC
The drone war is coming to the Himalayas. India just approved the procurement of 60 Ghatak stealth combat drones, pilotless aircraft designed to penetrate Chinese air defenses along the Line of Actual Control without risking a single pilot. It's India's answer to a stark reality: China operates over 3,000 warplanes while India struggles with a fighter squadron shortfall that's persisted for years. But can autonomous drones really counter that kind of numerical superiority? The strategy hinges on stealth, AI-controlled strikes, and a layered defense system integrating Russian S-400 missiles with indigenous technology. With tensions simmering since the 2020 Galwan clash, these four Ghatak squadrons, set to arrive by 2030, represent India's first homegrown stealth platform and a fundamental shift in how New Delhi plans to defend its contested borders. Here's how the plan works, what it means for the LAC standoff, and why the timeline matters more than you'd think.
India just approved buying 60 stealth combat drones called Ghatak. They're pilotless, invisible to radar, and designed to blow up Chinese air defenses before our pilots even take off. This is India's first autonomous strike force, aimed at the border tensions that haven't stopped since Galwan in 2020.
(Photo source: X/@AtlasUnfil)
What makes Ghatak different
Think of it as a flying wing with no pilot. It's stealthy like an American B-2 bomber but smaller. Weighs as much as a large truck. Carries bombs and missiles inside its body so radar can't spot them. Flies itself using AI, no joystick needed. Range: can hit targets deep inside enemy territory and return.
(Photo source: X/@shanaka86)
Why drones instead of pilots? Simple: China has more fighters than we do. They have over 3,000 warplanes. We're still building up our squadrons. Sending a pilot into Chinese airspace filled with missiles is suicidal. A drone? You lose the machine, not the person. And you can send 10 drones where you'd risk one pilot.
(Photo source: AI)
The 'four squadron' strategy
Each squadron means around 15 drones. Four squadrons = 60 total Ghataks by 2030. They won't fight alone. They'll fly alongside our Su-30 and Tejas jets as "wingmen." The drones go in first, destroy enemy radar stations and missile launchers. Then our manned fighters follow safely. It's coordinated warfare.
(Photo source: Wikimedia Commons)
The China angle
China parks its J-20 stealth fighters and missile batteries all across Tibet, right on our border. After Galwan, both sides have been staring each other down with upgraded bases and more firepower. Ghatak's job: sneak past their defenses, take out their early-warning systems, and make China think twice before pushing forward.
(Photo source: AI)
The S-400 backup plan
India also bought Russian S-400 missiles, they can shoot down enemy jets from 400 kilometers away. India is building our own called Kusha that does something similar. Here's the combo: Ghatak sneaks in and destroys their radars. S-400 and Kusha handle anything flying our way. It's offense plus defense working together.
(Photo source: X/@OsintTV)
What this actually means
For years, China's been nibbling at border territory, a few meters here, a patrol there. This setup makes that much harder. If they know we can strike their airbases and shoot down their jets simultaneously, they'll hesitate. Deterrence isn't about fighting. It's about making the other guy not want to start.
(Photo source: AI)
The reality check
Ghatak won't arrive until 2030. That's four years away. A lot can happen. But if it works as planned, India gets its first home-grown stealth platform. No more relying entirely on foreign jets. And in a region where China's been flexing muscle, that's a shift worth watching.
(Photo source: Wikimedia Commons)
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