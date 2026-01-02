Advertisement
NewsPhotosCATASTROPHIC FAILURE: China's Weapons FAIL SPECTACULARLY In Real Combat - Beijing's Military Superiority Claim DESTROYED Forever
CATASTROPHIC FAILURE: China's Weapons FAIL SPECTACULARLY In Real Combat - Beijing's Military Superiority Claim DESTROYED Forever

What happens when weapons built to dominate the battlefield face real combat? For decades, China touted “superpower” quality, but in Thailand, Cambodia and Taiwan, the truth exploded violently. What you’re about to see will shatter every myth.

Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
1/8

China sells weapons to over 50 countries, touting "world-class quality." Yet, Chinese arms faced real combat in the Thailand-Cambodia war and Taiwan's response during China's "Justice Mission 2025," revealing shocking failures. What followed stunned the world.

The MLRS Disaster

2/8
(Photo credits: X/@jesusfroman)

The MLRS Disaster: Cambodia's Chinese PHL-81 rocket launcher EXPLODED during live firing against Thailand. 8 soldiers killed instantly. The "Made in China" system detonated after just a few rockets - crew had zero chance to escape the fireball.

 

Tank Barrel Catastrophe

3/8
(Photo credits: X/@Defense_Talks)

Tank Barrel Catastrophe: Thailand's Chinese VT-4 tank barrel EXPLODED after firing only 200 rounds. Modern tanks survive 500+ rounds easily. "Cheap steel, hot jungle" - experts revealed quality issues. China's "premium" export turned into a death trap on the battlefield.

The Big Lie

4/8
(Photo credits: ANI)

The Big Lie: China promised "cutting-edge technology" and "NATO-standard quality" to buyers. Reality? Systems failing in FIRST real combat test. Countries that trusted Chinese weapons now scrambling. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar - all watching nervously.

Taiwan Humbles China

5/8
(Photo credits: X/@gankitca)

Taiwan Humbles China: During China's "Justice Mission 2025" drills, Taiwan's Pan Chao frigate LOCKED fire-control radar onto Chinese destroyer Urumqi. Message clear: "One more step, we fire." China's 89 aircraft couldn't intimidate Taiwan's defense. Beijing's Air Superiority Claim DESTROYED Forever.

 

India's Indigenous Answer

6/8
(Photo credits: X/@AskAnshul)

India's Indigenous Answer: While Chinese weapons fail globally, India's indigenous K-4 hypersonic missile completed THIRD successful test. 3,500 km range, Mach 5 speed, nuclear-capable. Entirely "Made in India" -no explosions, no failures, pure dominance.

India's Unstoppable Pralay Strikes

7/8
(Photo credits: X/@AskAnshul)

India's Unstoppable Pralay Strikes: DRDO just conducted SALVO launch of TWO Pralay missiles in rapid succession - both hit targets with pinpoint accuracy. Mach 6.1 speed, 500 km range, radar-evading maneuvers. India's battlefield-ready answer while China's weapons explode in soldiers' faces.

The Superiority Myth DESTROYED

8/8
Representative image. (Photo credits: Zee News)

The Superiority Myth DESTROYED: The ABYSMAL performance of Chinese weapon systems in real combat has DESTROYED their so-called superiority. Rockets exploding, tank barrels rupturing, global buyers panicking - China's military export empire built on lies now CRUMBLING. The dragon's facade shattered forever.

