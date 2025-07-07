Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927857https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/chasing-shadows-7-incredible-places-to-see-snow-leopards-in-the-wild-2927857
NewsPhotosChasing Shadows: 7 Incredible Places to See Snow Leopards in the Wild
photoDetails

Chasing Shadows: 7 Incredible Places to See Snow Leopards in the Wild

Snow leopards, elusive and majestic, roam some of the world’s most remote and rugged landscapes. "Chasing Shadows" highlights these 7 incredible destinations where wildlife enthusiasts can spot these rare big cats in their natural habitat. From the snowy peaks of Ladakh in India to the mountains of Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan, these different 7 regions offer breathtaking views and thrilling tracking opportunities. This also sheds light on conservation efforts, making these journeys not just adventurous but meaningful for protecting snow leopards.

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Hemis National Park, Ladakh, India

1/7
Hemis National Park, Ladakh, India

Hemis National Park, Ladakh, India

It is famous and known as the Snow Leopard Capital of the World and best time to visit there is from January to March (when snow drives leopards to lower altitudes). It’s the easiest place globally to see wild snow leopards on guided treks.

Follow Us

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, India

2/7
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, India

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, India

It’s an high-altitude desert terrain ideal for snow leopard spotting. Best Time to visit there is in Winter months, especially February and March. Local communities participate in conservation tourism here.

Follow Us

Altai Mountains, Mongolia

3/7
Altai Mountains, Mongolia

Altai Mountains, Mongolia

It is one of the largest habitats for snow leopards globally and best time to visit is during Late winter and early spring. Researchers often track snow leopards here using camera traps.

Follow Us

Khunjerab National Park, Pakistan

4/7
Khunjerab National Park, Pakistan

Khunjerab National Park, Pakistan

It is a protected area known for high chances of snow leopard sightings and best time to visit there is Winter months when snow leopards descend for food. This place is located along the Karakoram Highway, offering stunning scenery too.

Follow Us

Tien Shan Mountains, Kyrgyzstan

5/7
Tien Shan Mountains, Kyrgyzstan

Tien Shan Mountains, Kyrgyzstan

It is a remote but promising for snow leopard spotting with guides. Best time to visit there is during Late winter and early spring. This place is a Home to various community-based eco-tourism projects focused on snow leopard conservation.

Follow Us

Sagarmatha National Park, Nepal

6/7
Sagarmatha National Park, Nepal

Sagarmatha National Park, Nepal

It is near Mount Everest, part of the snow leopard’s Himalayan range. Best time to visit is in Autumn and winter (October to March). You might also spot Himalayan tahr and musk deer, their prey.

Follow Us

Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan

7/7
Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan

Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan

One of the most remote regions where snow leopards roam freely. Best time to visit is Year-round, but winter tracking is easier. Very few tourists visit; it’s mostly explored by researchers.

Follow Us
Snow Leopardswildlife travelsnow leopard sightingsbest places to see snow leopardswildlife adventureLadakh snow leopardsMongolia wildlifeKyrgyzstan snow leopard toursbig cat trackingwildlife conservationEndangered speciesmountain wildlifesnow leopard habitatnature expeditionsWildlife photographyAdventure travelremote destinationsEco TourismHimalayan wildliferare animal sightingsLifestyleAnimalsWorldIndiaLeopardsMonsoonSnow
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Piggy Bank
Why Are Piggy Banks Called So? Why Are The Shaped Like Pigs? Interesting Details
camera icon7
title
Actresses In Bikinis
Gen-Z Bollywood Actresses Rocking Their Hot Beachy Bikini Sets, Save These Looks For Your Next Poolside Vacay - Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan To Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon20
title
MS Dhoni
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look Inside His ₹15 Crore Garage Of Supercars And Superbikes
camera icon19
title
MS Dhoni
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Untold Love Story With Sakshi That Bollywood Didn’t Show - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Famous Body Transformations Of Actors
10 Famous Celebs And Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations For Film Roles: Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda To Chris Hemsworth - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK