Chicago Uncovered: 7 Must-Visit Destinations For Every Traveler
Chicago is a must-visit place with various tourist destinations. These iconic places include the Art Institute of Chicago, which offers astonishing artwork, Skydeck Chicago Willis Tower, commonly known as Sears Tower, and a nerve-tingling view of Chicago. Then there is the fascinating Museum of Science and Industry, which contains replicas and mechanics, Cloud Gate, a public sculpture, Wringley Field, home to history and legendary cubs, and many more such tourist destinations that are pleasing to the eyes.
The Art Institute of Chicago:
It was founded in 1879 and is one of the oldest and largest art museums in the US. It has nearly 30,000 pieces of stunning artwork out, including Georges Seurat’s A Sunday On La Grande Jatte, Pablo Picasso’s, and many more. It also features airy galleries & unique miniature rooms.
Skydeck Chicago:
Willis Tower: This tower is commonly referred to as the ‘Sears Tower ’ and is a 110-story skyscraper. Has a parasthesia view from glass boxes. Millions of people visit here for the skydeck observation deck, that makes this place a very popular destination.
Museum of Science & Industry:
This astonishing museum is located in Illinois in Chicago between lake Michigan. It includes noticeable exhibits like a full-size replica of a coal mine and a German Submarine that was captured during World War II, while the special exhibits include the mechanics of the human body, environmental science, agricultural science, etc.
Cloud Gate:
It’s a public sculpture that was constructed between 2004 and 2006 and is nicknamed “The bean”. This is made of stainless steel plates welded together. This place reflects the beautiful city’s skyline and clouds moving overhead. It has a concave chamber that multiplies the chamber and is popular among tourists for photo-taking.
Wrigley Field:
It’s a ballpark on the north side of Chicago and was first opened in 1914. This place is home to the legendary Chicago Cubs. This is a must-visit place in Chicago that contains a hundred years of history.
Chicago Riverwalk:
This riverwalk is a multi-use public open space that contains various amazing restaurants, bars, cafes, small parks, boats, a Vietnam War memorial, and many more tourist attractions. It also offers beautiful architectural views.
Shedd Aquarium:
It’s highly ranked and an indoor was formally known as John G. Shedd. It contains nearly thirty-thousand animals. You can also enjoy 4D movies here and exhibits of diverse marine life, from sharks to sea lions.
