China Boasts Of Newest Weapons: Strike Drones, J-35 Fighter Jet Variants, DF-5C Missiles, Nuclear Triad And More - In Pics

China on Wednesday led a show of strength during its victory parade of World War II. During the parade, Beijing publicly unveiled some of its most advanced military technology, including hypersonic missiles, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned combat platforms/drones. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II, also featured a strong message of peace and international cooperation from President Xi Jinping, even as global tensions remain high. Held in Tian’anmen Square, the parade featured some of China’s most advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, directed-energy systems, electronic warfare equipment, and unmanned intelligence platforms, many showcased publicly for the first time. More than 10,000 military personnel, over 100 aircraft, and hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles participated in the event. China unveiled its land-, sea-, and air-based strategic forces as the nuclear triad for the first time in Wednesday's V-Day military parade.