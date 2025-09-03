China Boasts Of Newest Weapons: Strike Drones, J-35 Fighter Jet Variants, DF-5C Missiles, Nuclear Triad And More - In Pics
China on Wednesday led a show of strength during its victory parade of World War II. During the parade, Beijing publicly unveiled some of its most advanced military technology, including hypersonic missiles, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned combat platforms/drones. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II, also featured a strong message of peace and international cooperation from President Xi Jinping, even as global tensions remain high. Held in Tian’anmen Square, the parade featured some of China’s most advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, directed-energy systems, electronic warfare equipment, and unmanned intelligence platforms, many showcased publicly for the first time. More than 10,000 military personnel, over 100 aircraft, and hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles participated in the event. China unveiled its land-, sea-, and air-based strategic forces as the nuclear triad for the first time in Wednesday's V-Day military parade.
Anti-Ship Missiles
China's hypersonic anti-ship missiles, including YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20, passed through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The formation also included YingJi-15 missile. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
DF-5C Nuclear Missile
China's liquid-fueled intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles DongFeng-5C or DF-5C, which have a global strike range, passed through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
Strike Drones
The unmanned aerial combat formation passed through Tian'anmen Square in China's V-Day military parade. China's reconnaissance-and-strike drones, wingman drones, and unmanned ship-based helicopters passed through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
HQ-20, HQ-19, HQ-29 Air Defence
A series of China's air defense weapons, including HongQi-20, HongQi-19 and HongQi-29, made an appearance in China's V-Day military parade on Wednesday. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
New Fighter Jets
China's fighter jets J-16D, J-20, J-35A, J-20S, and J-20A flew over Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade in two V-formations. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
Anti-UAV Missile-Gun
China showcased its anti-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) systems in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The formation included anti-UAV missile-gun integrated system, high-energy laser weapons, and high-power microwave weapons. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
Cruise Missiles
China unveiled ChangJian-20A, YingJi-18C, and ChangJian-1000 cruise missiles in Wednesday's V-Day military parade to showcase long-range precise strike and multi-domain deterrence capabilities. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
Hypersonic Missiles
China's hypersonic missiles with all-weather combat capabilities -- YingJi-21, DongFeng-17, and DongFeng-26D -- passed through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade. (Image: Xinhua/Chinese Embassy)
Trending Photos