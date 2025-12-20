Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998069https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/chinas-malacca-dilemma-explained-why-india-can-starve-beijings-economy-without-firing-a-single-shot-2998069
NewsPhotosChina's Malacca Dilemma EXPLAINED: Why India Can Starve Beijing's Economy Without Firing A Single Shot
photoDetails

China's Malacca Dilemma EXPLAINED: Why India Can Starve Beijing's Economy Without Firing A Single Shot

China's "Malacca Dilemma": 80% of China's oil imports (10 million barrels/day) transit the narrow Malacca Strait, which India could theoretically blockade via its Andaman bases without firing a shot. Alternatives like CPEC and pipelines fall short; reserves typically last around 90-120 days before economic strain.

 
Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Follow Us

China's $5 Trillion Chokepoint

1/6
China's $5 Trillion Chokepoint

China's $5 Trillion Chokepoint: 80% of China's oil flows through ONE strait just 1.5 miles wide - and India controls it. This is China's jugular vein, and India has a knife to it.

Follow Us

The Problem

2/6
(Photo source: Gemini)

China's Nightmare Geography: 10 million barrels of oil per day MUST pass through Malacca - there's no alternative. Every drop from the Middle East flows through this choke point China DOESN'T control.

(Photo source: Gemini)

Follow Us

India's Advantage

3/6
(Photo source: Gemini)

India's Geographic Jackpot: Andaman Islands sit just 90 miles from Malacca. Indian submarines, missiles, and mines can CLOSE this strait in minutes. China's economy stops in ONE week.

(Photo source: Gemini)

Follow Us

Failed Solutions

4/6
(Photo source: Gemini)

China's Desperate Alternatives That Don't Work: Pakistan corridor? Terrorists attack it. Russian pipelines? Supply only 20%. Myanmar route? Handles 4% of needs. NONE solve the problem.

(Photo source: Gemini)

Follow Us

The Ticking Clock

5/6
(Photo source: Gemini)

China's 90-Day Doomsday Clock: Even with reserves, a Malacca blockade gives China 90 days before economic collapse. Not enough time to win a war or find alternatives. Checkmate.

(Photo source: Gemini)

Follow Us

The Unsolvable Dilemma

6/6
(Photo source: X/@sidhant)

The Unsolvable Dilemma: Geography is destiny. China needs 10M barrels daily. It comes from the West. It MUST pass India's doorstep. Beijing spent billions trying to escape this trap - and failed. India holds China's throat. Forever.

(Photo source: X/@sidhant)

 

Follow Us
Malacca DilemmaIndia China StrategyAndaman Nicobar IslandsChina Oil Supply RoutesIndian Navy ChokepointMalacca Strait Geopolitics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World’s 10 Richest Families
Meet World’s 10 Richest Families: Walmart’s Walton Family Leads, Is Any Indian Name On The List? Full Ranking Inside
camera icon13
title
tarot reading 2026
Tarot Reading For 2026: Check For Your Lucky Numbers, Lucky Colours, Lucky Days And TIP For Coming Year
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Top 5 Useless Features In Cars: Think Twice Before You Pay For Them!
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India's Cheapest Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof & More; 80% Charges In 56 Mins - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh
camera icon7
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: Huge Relief For PF Account Holders Nominees; EDLI Death Benefits Money Settlement To Be Bereft Of Payout Shortage