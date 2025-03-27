Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878392https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/chocolate-lover-s-guide-7-best-places-to-indulge-2878392
NewsPhotosChocolate Lover’s Guide: 7 Best Places To Indulge
photoDetails

Chocolate Lover’s Guide: 7 Best Places To Indulge

You can discover the ultimate chocolate destinations with this chocolate lover’s guide from belgium’s rich prakines to switzerland’s creamy delights, indulge in world class flavors. Explore france’s artisanal ganaches, italy’s hazelnut infused gianduja, and mexico’s ancient spiced chocolate. Ghana’s cocoa farms or savor the america’s gourmet bean to bar chocolates. These 7 must visit places offer a dream experience for every chocolate lover.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Belgium – The Chocolate Capital

1/7
Belgium – The Chocolate Capital

Belgium is renowned worldwide for its hih quality handcrafted chocolates. With a history dating back to the 17th century, Belgian chocolate is celebrated for its rich flavors, smooth textures and expert craftsmanship.  Belgian chocolate is special because it is high cocoa content, finest ingredients, traditional craftsmanship and strict quality standards. Famous Belgian chocolates are Neuhaus, Godiva, Leonidas, Pierre Marcolini, Cote D’Or.

Follow Us

France – The Art of Chocolate

2/7
France – The Art of Chocolate

France is known for its elegant, refined approach to chocolate, combing tradition with innovation. French chocolatiers treat chocolate as an art form, focusing on rich flavors, smooth textures and delicate craftsmanship. Some famous French chocolatiers are La Maison du Chocolat, Patrick Roger, Jean Paul Hevin, Jacques Genin, Michel Cluizel.

Follow Us

Mexico – The Birthplace of Chocolates

3/7
Mexico – The Birthplace of Chocolates

Unlike the sweet chocolates we know today, traditional Mexican chocolate is bold, slightly bitter an often mixed with spices like cinnamon, chilli and vanilla. Its rustic, stone ground texture and spiced and flavorful taste makes it unique Mexican chocolate. Mexican “Chocolate de Mesa” (hot chocolate) is dissolved in hot milk or water and whisked until frothy using a wooden molinillo.

Follow Us

Ghana – The Heart of Cocoa Production

4/7
Ghana – The Heart of Cocoa Production

Ghana is one of the world’s largest cocoa producers, known for its high quality cocoa beans, Ghanaian chocolates are special because of the premium quality beans, traditional farming method, fermentation and drying process, ethical and fair trade practices. Best places to experience Ghanaian cocoa are Kumasi and Ashanti region, accra, and cocoa museums and tours.

Follow Us

Switzerland – The Land Of Creamy Chocolate

5/7
Switzerland – The Land Of Creamy Chocolate

It is famous for its luxuriously smooth and creamy chocolates, making it a dream destination for chocolate lovers. The county has a rich history of chocolate making known for pioneering techniques that revolutionized the industry, including milk chocolate and conching. Famous swiss chocolate brands are Lindt and Sprungli, toblerone, cailler, sprungli, laderach.

Follow Us

Italy – Home of Gianduja and Tiramisu Chocolates

6/7
Italy – Home of Gianduja and Tiramisu Chocolates

Italy is known for its rich and innovative chocolate traditions, with a deep rooted history in artisanal craftsmanship. Italian chocolate is unique, luxurious and full of bold flavors. It is famous for its Gianduia and tiramisu inspired chocolate desserts. Other must try Italian chocolates are modica chocolate, baci perugina, cremino.

Follow Us

USA – Gourmet and Artisanal Chocolate Hubs

7/7
USA – Gourmet and Artisanal Chocolate Hubs

It is very famous for the chocolate brands like hershey’s and mars. But in recent years, it has become a gourmet and artisanal chocolate powerhouse. The coutry is home to a growing number of bean to bar chocolatiers, small batch artisans, and innovative flavor creators. Some brands in the USA mast brothers (new your), dandelion chocolate (san Francisco), TCHO (California), raaka (Brooklyn, NY), Askinosie (Missouri), Vosges haut chocolat (Chicago), theo chocolate (seattle), fran’s chocolates (seattle).

Follow Us
Chocolate travel destinationsbest chocolate in the worldchocolate lover’s guidetop places for chocolateBelgium chocolateSwiss chocolateFrench chocolateItalian chocolateMexican chocolateGhana cocoa farmsAmerican artisanal chocolatebest chocolate brandschocolate tasting tourschocolate bucket listworld’s best chocolateluxury chocolateschocolate tourismbean-to-bar chocolatechocolate experiencesgourmet chocolatemust-visit chocolate placesartisanal chocolatiersHealthChocolatesWorldLifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics
camera icon8
title
Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!
camera icon9
title
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List
camera icon11
title
highest T20 score ever
Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK