Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902743https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/complete-list-of-countries-with-nuclear-weapons-2902743
NewsPhotosComplete List Of Countries With Nuclear Weapons
photoDetails

Complete List Of Countries With Nuclear Weapons

The world’s nine nuclear-armed nations collectively possess many nuclear warheads. These weapons can cause mass casualties instantly and, by disrupting agriculture, could potentially threaten billions of lives. The countries with nuclear capabilities include Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel, North Korea, and the United States.

 

Updated:May 18, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Russia

1/9
Russia

Out of all nine nuclear-armed countries, Russia possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, with approximately 5,449 warheads.

Follow Us

US

2/9

The US is also a nuclear-armed country with 5,277 warheads. It maintains land, sea, and air-based weapons while modernising its nuclear triad alongside ongoing efforts in nuclear disarmament diplomacy. The first nuclear explosion by the US occurred in 1945.

 

 

Follow Us

China

3/9

China conducted its first nuclear test in 1964. As of 2025, the country has approximately 600 nuclear warheads and is actively working on expanding and diversifying its missile systems.

 

Follow Us

France

4/9

France has about 290 nuclear warheads, primarily delivered via submarine-launched ballistic missiles and air-based systems. It maintains independent nuclear forces, considering them vital for both national and European security.

 

Follow Us

UK

5/9

The UK possesses around 225 nuclear warheads, primarily deployed on Trident submarines. 

 

Follow Us

India

6/9

India has about 180 nuclear warheads, following a strategy of minimum credible deterrence. 

Follow Us

Pakistan

7/9

Pakistan has an estimated 170 nuclear warheads in 2025, including short-range tactical weapons, focused on deterring conventional tensions with India.

Follow Us

Israel

8/9

Israel is estimated to have around 90 nuclear warheads, though it maintains a policy of ambiguity and neither confirms nor denies their existence.

 

Follow Us

North Korea

9/9

North Korea also holds approximately 50 nuclear warheads. (Representational Images: Freepik)

Follow Us
nuclear weaponsIndiaUS
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Jyoti Malhotra
Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying For Pakistan
camera icon7
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Harleen Sethi
Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
camera icon8
title
Cannes 2025
Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
NEWS ON ONE CLICK