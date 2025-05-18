Complete List Of Countries With Nuclear Weapons
The world’s nine nuclear-armed nations collectively possess many nuclear warheads. These weapons can cause mass casualties instantly and, by disrupting agriculture, could potentially threaten billions of lives. The countries with nuclear capabilities include Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel, North Korea, and the United States.
Russia
Out of all nine nuclear-armed countries, Russia possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, with approximately 5,449 warheads.
US
The US is also a nuclear-armed country with 5,277 warheads. It maintains land, sea, and air-based weapons while modernising its nuclear triad alongside ongoing efforts in nuclear disarmament diplomacy. The first nuclear explosion by the US occurred in 1945.
China
China conducted its first nuclear test in 1964. As of 2025, the country has approximately 600 nuclear warheads and is actively working on expanding and diversifying its missile systems.
France
France has about 290 nuclear warheads, primarily delivered via submarine-launched ballistic missiles and air-based systems. It maintains independent nuclear forces, considering them vital for both national and European security.
UK
The UK possesses around 225 nuclear warheads, primarily deployed on Trident submarines.
India
India has about 180 nuclear warheads, following a strategy of minimum credible deterrence.
Pakistan
Pakistan has an estimated 170 nuclear warheads in 2025, including short-range tactical weapons, focused on deterring conventional tensions with India.
Israel
Israel is estimated to have around 90 nuclear warheads, though it maintains a policy of ambiguity and neither confirms nor denies their existence.
North Korea
North Korea also holds approximately 50 nuclear warheads. (Representational Images: Freepik)
