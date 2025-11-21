Countries With Highest Number Of Aircraft Carriers: THIS Nation On Top, Is India In List?
Aircraft carriers remain a key indicator of naval strength and global military influence. Some countries operate multiple carriers, giving them the ability to project power across the world’s oceans. This list ranks the top 10 nations with the highest number of aircraft carriers, highlighting their strategic capabilities and defense priorities.
List
Here is a list of countries with the highest number of aircraft carriers, according to World Population Review:
Who Is At The Top Of List?
The United States of America is at the top of the list of the top 10 countries highest number of aircraft carriers, with 20 total aircraft carriers.
From 2 to 4
2: China - 7; 3: Japan- 4; France- 4
What Is India's Rank
India's rank in the list is five, with total aircraft carriers standing at 2.
Who Else Made It To Top 10
Egypt, UK, Italy, South Korea, Italy, South Korea, Australia, all have a total number of aircraft carriers standing at 2.
Who Else Has Aircraft Carriers
Other countries with aircraft carriers are Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and Thailand.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos