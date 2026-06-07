The global diaspora: 10 countries with the biggest Indian populations

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India has the world's largest diaspora, with an estimated 3.73 crore overseas Indians as of January 2026. The United States leads with nearly 61 lakh, followed by the UAE and Canada. Here is the full top-10 list, with the latest Ministry of External Affairs numbers.

Data source: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India, Population of Overseas Indians - Data on Indian Diaspora Abroad (as of January 2026).