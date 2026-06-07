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NewsPhotosThe global diaspora: 10 countries with the biggest Indian populations
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The global diaspora: 10 countries with the biggest Indian populations

India has the world's largest diaspora, with an estimated 3.73 crore overseas Indians as of January 2026. The United States leads with nearly 61 lakh, followed by the UAE and Canada. Here is the full top-10 list, with the latest Ministry of External Affairs numbers.

 

Data source: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India, Population of Overseas Indians - Data on Indian Diaspora Abroad (as of January 2026).

Updated:Jun 07, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
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United States - about 60.8 lakh

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United States - about 60.8 lakh

The US is home to the single largest overseas Indian population. The community is especially visible in technology, healthcare, research, business, and higher education.

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United Arab Emirates - about 43.4 lakh

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United Arab Emirates - about 43.4 lakh

The UAE hosts one of the biggest Indian communities anywhere. Indians power large parts of trade, construction, finance, transport, and hospitality across the Emirates.

Also Read: 15 common Indian Railway signs you see daily - and the secret warnings behind them

 

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Malaysia - about 29 lakh

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Malaysia - about 29 lakh

Malaysia's Indian-origin community has deep historical roots. It has long shaped business, politics, culture, food, and education in the country.

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Saudi Arabia - about 27.5 lakh

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Saudi Arabia - about 27.5 lakh

Saudi Arabia has a major Indian workforce. Indians are spread across construction, healthcare, engineering, retail, and logistics.

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Myanmar - about 20 lakh

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Myanmar - about 20 lakh

Myanmar's large Indian-origin population reflects long historical links and older migration patterns across the region.

 

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South Africa - about 18 lakh

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South Africa - about 18 lakh

South Africa holds one of the oldest Indian-origin communities outside India, with many families tracing roots to the colonial period.

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Sri Lanka - about 16 lakh

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Sri Lanka - about 16 lakh

Sri Lanka has a significant Indian-origin population linked to historic migration, with an important role in society and the economy.

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United Kingdom - about 12.8 lakh

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United Kingdom - about 12.8 lakh

The UK has a long-established Indian community. People of Indian origin have left a strong mark on politics, business, medicine, and food.

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Kuwait - about 10.4 lakh

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Kuwait - about 10.4 lakh

Kuwait's Indian community of over 10 lakh works across healthcare, engineering, retail, education, and services. 

Photo credit: All representative images/ AI 

 

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Indian diasporaoverseas Indians India
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