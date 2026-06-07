The global diaspora: 10 countries with the biggest Indian populations
India has the world's largest diaspora, with an estimated 3.73 crore overseas Indians as of January 2026. The United States leads with nearly 61 lakh, followed by the UAE and Canada. Here is the full top-10 list, with the latest Ministry of External Affairs numbers.
Data source: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India, Population of Overseas Indians - Data on Indian Diaspora Abroad (as of January 2026).
United States - about 60.8 lakh
The US is home to the single largest overseas Indian population. The community is especially visible in technology, healthcare, research, business, and higher education.
United Arab Emirates - about 43.4 lakh
The UAE hosts one of the biggest Indian communities anywhere. Indians power large parts of trade, construction, finance, transport, and hospitality across the Emirates.
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Malaysia - about 29 lakh
Malaysia's Indian-origin community has deep historical roots. It has long shaped business, politics, culture, food, and education in the country.
Saudi Arabia - about 27.5 lakh
Saudi Arabia has a major Indian workforce. Indians are spread across construction, healthcare, engineering, retail, and logistics.
Myanmar - about 20 lakh
Myanmar's large Indian-origin population reflects long historical links and older migration patterns across the region.
South Africa - about 18 lakh
South Africa holds one of the oldest Indian-origin communities outside India, with many families tracing roots to the colonial period.
Sri Lanka - about 16 lakh
Sri Lanka has a significant Indian-origin population linked to historic migration, with an important role in society and the economy.
United Kingdom - about 12.8 lakh
The UK has a long-established Indian community. People of Indian origin have left a strong mark on politics, business, medicine, and food.
Kuwait - about 10.4 lakh
Kuwait's Indian community of over 10 lakh works across healthcare, engineering, retail, education, and services.
Photo credit: All representative images/ AI
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