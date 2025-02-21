Countries With Poor AQI: Bangladesh, Pakistan On Top; Check India's Ranks Among World's Most Polluted Countries
India's Air Pollution
India remains the third most polluted country globally, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of approx 111, as reported by the AQI, in Air Quality Report 2024.
Comparison With Neighbors
Bangladesh ranks first with an AQI of 140, while Pakistan follows closely at 115.
Urban Pollution
Indian cities dominate the list of the world’s most polluted urban areas, with approx 125 cities facing severe pollution.
Top Polluted Cities
The National Capital Region (NCR), including New Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon, occupies the top six spots for the most polluted cities.
2024 AQI Data
India’s annual AQI average in 2024 stood at 95, keeping it in the "Moderate" category, showing no improvement compared to the previous year.
Ongoing Pollution
The air quality in northern Indian cities saw significant pollution spikes, with Delhi marking the top position overall.
The top three most polluted countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India, are located in Asia. (Images: ANI)
