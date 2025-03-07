Countries With Superior Naval Warfare Capacity: US Tops But India Ahead Of Russia, France, Turkey, Pakistan...

photoDetails

India is among one of the world's most powerful militaries. While the United Nations, Russia, China, Britain, and France are among those in an elite club, India is not far behind and has been competing very quickly. When it comes to sea warfare and aircraft carriers, India has been indigenously building aircraft carriers, a capability only with a handful of nations. Aircraft carriers are floating airbases that play a crucial role in modern warfare by projecting air power, enhancing naval dominance, and supporting military operations worldwide. India is ahead of many developed nations in terms of aircraft carrier capabilities.