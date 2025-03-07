Countries With Superior Naval Warfare Capacity: US Tops But India Ahead Of Russia, France, Turkey, Pakistan...
India is among one of the world's most powerful militaries. While the United Nations, Russia, China, Britain, and France are among those in an elite club, India is not far behind and has been competing very quickly. When it comes to sea warfare and aircraft carriers, India has been indigenously building aircraft carriers, a capability only with a handful of nations. Aircraft carriers are floating airbases that play a crucial role in modern warfare by projecting air power, enhancing naval dominance, and supporting military operations worldwide. India is ahead of many developed nations in terms of aircraft carrier capabilities.
1. United States
The United States has one of the largest fleets in the world with 11 nuclear-powered supercarriers including Nimitz & Gerald R. Ford-class.
2. China
China has 3 aircraft carriers and is second in the list. Its aircraft carriers are Liaoning (CV-16), Shandong (CV-17), and Fujian (CV-18).
3. India, UK, Italy
India, the UK and Italy have two aircraft carriers each. Great Britain has 2 aircraft carriers - HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales. The Indian aircraft carriers are INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. Italian aircraft carriers are Cavour (C-550) and Giuseppe Garibaldi (C-551).
4. France, Russia
France and Russia both have one aircraft carrier each. France has a nuclear-powered carrier named Charles de Gaulle (R91) while the Russian aircraft carrier is Admiral Kuznetsov.
5. Spain, Turkey, Brazil
Spain and Turkey also have one aircraft carrier each. The Spanish aircraft carrier is Juan Carlos I while that of Turkey is TCG Anadolu (LHD). The Brazilian aircraft carrier is NAe Sao Paulo (retired) and is currently acquiring a new carrier.
6. Aspiring Nations
South Korea, Japan, Australia and Thailand are among the nations who are soon to get their full-fledged aircraft carriers.
