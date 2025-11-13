Countries Without Airports: Explore These 7 Gorgeous Nations Where You Can Reach Only By Land Or Sea
Countries Without Airports: Some places in the world feel like they belong to another time, untouched, serene and hidden from the noise of airports and the rush of flights. These are the rare nations where planes never land and where travel begins not with a boarding pass, but with a journey through mountains, winding roads or the open sea. They are small in size, but vast in charm. Reaching them is not about convenience, it is about the experience.
Where Roads And Waves Replace Runways
In these places, the absence of airports does not feel like a lack. It feels like peace. People move slower, skies stay silent and every arrival feels earned.
Whether by sea, rail or winding road, reaching these countries reminds us that travel is not always about speed. Sometimes, it is about finding beauty in the journey itself.
(Photo: Reuters)
Kiribati: The Ocean’s Secret Paradise
Far away in the heart of the Pacific, Kiribati spreads across 33 islands and coral atolls, scattered like pearls over turquoise waters. Many of its islands are so remote that only boats can reach them. The journey between these atolls is slow, beautiful and deeply human, the kind that makes you forget about time.
Kiribati is the only country that lies in all four hemispheres, touching every corner of the earth.
(Photo: Reuters)
Andorra: The Land Of Peaks, Freedom
Between France and Spain, high in the Pyrenees lies Andorra, a nation of snow, slopes and serenity. No airplanes roar overhead. Travellers arrive by road from Barcelona or Toulouse, winding through pine forests and cliffs.
It is known for ski resorts, duty-free shopping and a crisp air that smells like mountain rain. Andorra’s remoteness is its luxury.
(Photo: https://suetravels.com)
Liechtenstein: The Hidden Jewel Between Alps
Tucked between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein feels like a fairytale that came to life. There are no runways here, only mountain paths and silence. Visitors usually land in Zurich and drive through stunning alpine roads into this tiny and wealthy principality.
The journey itself is part of the charm, with valleys wrapped in mist, castles perched on hills and a stillness that only the Alps can offer.
(Photo: Reuters)
San Marino: The Mountain Kingdom Of History
San Marino stands on the slopes of Italy’s Apennine Mountains. It is one of Europe’s oldest republics, which is surrounded entirely by Italy, with no airport of its own. Travellers reach it via Rimini or Bologna, and the road that winds upward reveals medieval towers, stone walls and sweeping valleys.
Every street tells an old story, and every view feels like a postcard. San Marino’s beauty is the kind that grows on you, slowly, gracefully and endlessly.
(Photo: US State Department)
Monaco: Glamour By The Sea
Monaco glows under the Riviera sun, where yachts line the harbour and Ferraris hum through narrow streets. This luxurious microstate does not have an airport. In fact, it does not even need one. Visitors fly into France’s Nice Airport and then take a short and scenic drive or a quick helicopter hop.
Known for its dazzling wealth, the Monte Carlo Casino and the world-famous F1 Grand Prix, Monaco proves that sometimes, the journey is as grand as the destination.
(Photo: Nota Bene/www.eugene.kaspersky.com)
Vatican City: The Country Within A City
The tiny world of faith and history lies in the heart of Rome. It is spread over only 44 hectares, smaller than a large park. But it holds the power and legacy of the Roman Catholic Church.
There is no airport here because there is no need for one. Visitors land in Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and take a short drive or train ride to reach here.
The Pope’s residence, ancient art and sacred calm make every step inside feel timeless.
(Photo: David Iliff/Creative Commons)
