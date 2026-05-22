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Country with most bridges in the world: From longest bridge to engineering marvels, this country is home to 10 lakh bridges

Bridges are the most common structure today in many countries, as they not only help connect two areas, but in cities, they help decongest traffic as well. Notably, when it comes to infrastructure combined with volume, China has surpassed every country. It houses the largest number of bridges in the world, with over 10 lakh modern bridges. Roughly two-thirds of China’s landmass consists of rugged mountains, deep canyons, and high plateaus, interspersed with major river systems like the Yangtze and Yellow rivers.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/country-with-most-bridges-in-the-world-from-longest-bridge-to-engineering-marvels-this-country-is-home-to-10-lakh-bridges-3049499

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:May 22, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

1 / 6 Danyang–Kunshan grand bridge Spanning an incredible 164.8 kilometers, the Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge holds the Guinness World Record as the longest bridge on Earth. Part of the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway, this massive viaduct acts as an elevated corridor of the Yangtze River Delta. The low-profile box-girder viaduct, it is situated in Jiangsu Province. (Representative Image: Pexels) Follow Us

2 / 6 The Duge Beipanjiang Gorge Suspension A Cable-styled suspension bridge above the Beipan River, suspended at a dizzying 565 meters, the Duge Bridge is recognized as the highest bridge in the world. It links the mountainous provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan, cutting travel times across the gorge from four hours down to just forty minutes. (Representative Image: Pexels) Follow Us

3 / 6 Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Ocean Crossing The Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HZMB), a Cable-stayed sea crossing and undersea tunnel, represents a triumph of marine engineering. With a total length of 55 kilometers in total length, it is the longest sea-crossing structure ever built. It incorporates a series of three cable-stayed bridges, an undersea tunnel, and four artificial islands to allow major shipping vessels to pass safely through the Pearl River Estuary. (Representative Image: Pexels) Follow Us

4 / 6 Chongqing’s Chaotianmen Steel Span Chongqing, a through-arch steel truss bridge, is widely considered China’s “City of Bridges,” housing over 14,000 bridges across its mountainous urban sprawl. Towering over the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers sits the Chaotianmen Bridge, which holds the title of the world’s longest continuous steel arch bridge span. (Representative Image: Pexels) Follow Us

5 / 6 The Towering Pingtang Viaduct Reaching a height of 332 meters at its tallest concrete tower, the Pingtang Bridge is a multi-span cable-stayed viaduct, a masterpiece of minimalist structural design. This multi-span cable-stayed bridge stretches across a deep, forested valley in Guizhou, supported by three diamond-shaped concrete pylon towers that mimic local architectural motifs. (Representative Image: Pexels) Follow Us