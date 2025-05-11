Cruise VS Ballistic VS Hypersonic Missiles: Which One Is More Lethal? Check Range, Speed And Accuracy

8 / 8

India conducted a successful test of its first long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024. The test took place at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile is capable of delivering payloads over a range of 1,500 kilometers.

India joins a select group of nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, that have developed hypersonic missile technology. The successful test marks a significant step in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.