Deadly Beaks Behind Beautiful Feathers: 8 Birds That Are Dangerous Than They Look
1.Cassowary:
This bird is often known as the world’s most dangerous bird.It looks like a colorful and oversized turkey. But it’s equipped with dagger-like claws and can run up to 50 km/h. If a person gets one powerful kick from this bird can cause serious injury—or worse.
2. Ostrich:
This birds are so powerful that with their towering size and strong legs they are capable of lethal kicks that can kill predators and it includes humans as well. Despite their flightless appearance, they are fast, territorial, and aggressive if threatened.
3. Mute Swan:
They may look beautiful gliding across ponds but mute swans can be fiercely territorial and they have been known to attack kayakers, dogs, and even humans who come too close to their nests and flapping their massive wings and hissing loudly.
4. Barred Owl:
They might seem quiet but can become highly aggressive during nesting season and with sharp talons and silent flight it can strike the heads of unsuspecting hikers and because of this it has earn the nickname of death from above.
5. Lammergeier (Bearded Vulture):
This bird might look majestic and graceful in the sky. It has a dark trick—it drops bones from great heights to shatter them and eat the marrow. Though rare but this behavior or sign oposes a risk to anything beneath which includes people as well.
6. Northern Shrike:
They are nicknamed the butcher bird. Though these birds look small and cute, it hunting style is mercilesss for its size.
7. European Herring Gull:
These birds are large and loud; they are known to dive-bomb humans to hunt food, and in some specific regions, they have become so aggressive that they injure people, especially during nesting season.
8. Australian Magpie:
Never be fooled by their sweet singing—during breeding season. They become so fiercely protective and swoop down on people especially the cyclists and joggers and remember their attacks are quick and often painful.
