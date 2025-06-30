photoDetails

english

Deadly Beaks Behind Beautiful Feathers: 8 Birds That Are Dangerous Than They Look

These 8 Birds are considered as the most dangerous birds than they look. In this, explore the surprising side of some of nature’s most elegant avian creatures. From the powerful kicks of the cassowary to the stealthy swoops of the Australian magpie, all these 8 birds may appear harmless, but can turn aggressive when threatened, or even during mating, or when they require food. With sharp beaks, strong claws, and territorial instincts, they prove that beauty can sometimes hide danger.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/deadly-beaks-behind-beautiful-feathers-8-birds-that-are-dangerous-than-they-look-2924465

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

1.Cassowary: 1 / 8 This bird is often known as the world’s most dangerous bird.It looks like a colorful and oversized turkey. But it’s equipped with dagger-like claws and can run up to 50 km/h. If a person gets one powerful kick from this bird can cause serious injury—or worse. Follow Us

2. Ostrich: 2 / 8 This birds are so powerful that with their towering size and strong legs they are capable of lethal kicks that can kill predators and it includes humans as well. Despite their flightless appearance, they are fast, territorial, and aggressive if threatened. Follow Us

3. Mute Swan: 3 / 8 They may look beautiful gliding across ponds but mute swans can be fiercely territorial and they have been known to attack kayakers, dogs, and even humans who come too close to their nests and flapping their massive wings and hissing loudly. Follow Us

4. Barred Owl: 4 / 8 They might seem quiet but can become highly aggressive during nesting season and with sharp talons and silent flight it can strike the heads of unsuspecting hikers and because of this it has earn the nickname of death from above. Follow Us

5. Lammergeier (Bearded Vulture): 5 / 8 This bird might look majestic and graceful in the sky. It has a dark trick—it drops bones from great heights to shatter them and eat the marrow. Though rare but this behavior or sign oposes a risk to anything beneath which includes people as well. Follow Us

6. Northern Shrike: 6 / 8 They are nicknamed the butcher bird. Though these birds look small and cute, it hunting style is mercilesss for its size. Follow Us

7. European Herring Gull: 7 / 8 These birds are large and loud; they are known to dive-bomb humans to hunt food, and in some specific regions, they have become so aggressive that they injure people, especially during nesting season. Follow Us