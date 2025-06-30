Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924465https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/deadly-beaks-behind-beautiful-feathers-8-birds-that-are-dangerous-than-they-look-2924465
NewsPhotosDeadly Beaks Behind Beautiful Feathers: 8 Birds That Are Dangerous Than They Look
photoDetails

Deadly Beaks Behind Beautiful Feathers: 8 Birds That Are Dangerous Than They Look

These 8 Birds are considered as the most dangerous birds than they look. In this, explore the surprising side of some of nature’s most elegant avian creatures. From the powerful kicks of the cassowary to the stealthy swoops of the Australian magpie, all these 8 birds may appear harmless, but can turn aggressive when threatened, or even during mating, or when they require food. With sharp beaks, strong claws, and territorial instincts, they prove that beauty can sometimes hide danger.
Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Follow Us

1.Cassowary:

1/8
1.Cassowary:

This bird is often known as the world’s most dangerous bird.It looks like a colorful and oversized turkey. But it’s equipped with dagger-like claws and can run up to 50 km/h. If a person gets one powerful kick from this bird can cause serious injury—or worse.

Follow Us

2. Ostrich:

2/8
2. Ostrich:

This birds are so powerful that with their towering size and strong legs they are capable of lethal kicks that can kill predators and it  includes humans as well. Despite their flightless appearance, they are fast, territorial, and aggressive if threatened.

Follow Us

3. Mute Swan:

3/8
3. Mute Swan:

They may look beautiful gliding across ponds but mute swans can be fiercely territorial and they have been known to attack kayakers, dogs, and even humans who come too close to their nests and flapping their massive wings and hissing loudly.

Follow Us

4. Barred Owl:

4/8
4. Barred Owl:

 They might seem quiet but can become highly aggressive during nesting season and with sharp talons and silent flight it can strike the heads of unsuspecting hikers and because of this it has earn the nickname of death from above. 

Follow Us

5. Lammergeier (Bearded Vulture):

5/8
5. Lammergeier (Bearded Vulture):

 This bird might look majestic and graceful in the sky. It has a dark trick—it drops bones from great heights to shatter them and eat the marrow. Though rare but this behavior or sign oposes a risk to anything beneath which includes people as well.

Follow Us

6. Northern Shrike:

6/8
6. Northern Shrike:

 They are nicknamed the butcher bird. Though these birds look small and cute, it hunting style is mercilesss for its size. 

Follow Us

7. European Herring Gull:

7/8
7. European Herring Gull:

 These birds are large and loud; they are known to dive-bomb humans to hunt food, and in some specific regions, they have become so aggressive that they injure people, especially during nesting season. 

 

Follow Us

8. Australian Magpie:

8/8
8. Australian Magpie:

 Never be fooled by their sweet singing—during breeding season.  They become so fiercely protective and swoop down on people especially the cyclists and joggers and remember their attacks are quick and often painful.

Follow Us
Dangerous Birdsbirds that attack humansaggressive bird speciescassowary bird factsdeadly birds in the wildbirds with powerful beakssurprising bird threatsbirds that can killdangerous birds in naturepredatory birds listflightless aggressive birdsmost dangerous birds on earthbirds with deadly clawsbirds that look harmless but are dangerousbeautiful yet deadly birdsAmphibiansBirdsWorldLifestyleIndia
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Top 7 Bollywood Movies With Most Songs
Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks
camera icon10
title
snake-eating birds
Sky Vs Serpent: Meet The 10 Birds Of World That Hunt And Eat Snakes Like Pros
camera icon8
title
Dangerous Birds
Deadly Beaks Behind Beautiful Feathers: 8 Birds That Are Dangerous Than They Look
camera icon12
title
Monthly Numerology Predictions
Monthly Numerology Horoscope For July 2025: All Numbers, Check Predictions For Love, Finance, Health & More
camera icon10
title
monsoon animals
When It Rains, They Rejoice: 10 Animals That Love Monsoon Season
NEWS ON ONE CLICK