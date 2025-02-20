Most Polluted Rivers In The World; India's Most Pious Stream Ranks...
This list highlights the Top 10 Dirtiest Rivers in the World, showcasing the alarming levels of pollution affecting major waterways globally. From industrial waste and sewage to agricultural runoff and plastic, these rivers are struggling with severe contamination, endangering both human health and ecosystems. Notable rivers like the Ganges, Yangtze, and Citarum have been hit particularly hard, underscoring the urgent need for better waste management and conservation efforts.
Ganges River (India)
Known for its sacred significance, the Ganges is also one of the most polluted rivers in the world, plagued by industrial waste, sewage, and plastic. Over 1 billion liters of untreated sewage are dumped into it daily.
Yangtze River (China)
The Yangtze, Asia's longest river, is heavily contaminated with chemicals, plastic, and industrial runoff, largely due to rapid industrialization along its banks.
Yellow River (China)
Known as the "Mother River" of China, the Yellow River suffers from high levels of agricultural runoff, industrial waste, and untreated sewage, making it one of the most polluted in the world.
Citarum River (Indonesia)
Often referred to as the "dirtiest river in the world," the Citarum is filled with plastic, toxic waste, and untreated sewage from the millions of people living nearby.
Mekong River (Southeast Asia)
The Mekong, flowing through several Southeast Asian countries, is contaminated by mining activities, untreated sewage, and agricultural runoff, impacting millions of people who depend on it for daily use.
Limpopo River (Africa)
This river, flowing through Southern Africa, faces pollution from industrial waste, mining runoff, and untreated sewage, which severely affects its water quality.
Niger River (Africa)
The Niger River, central to West Africa's ecosystem, has been heavily polluted by industrial waste, agricultural runoff, and oil spills, threatening both the environment and human health.
Amazon River (South America)
Although the Amazon is vast and rich in biodiversity, deforestation, illegal mining, and untreated sewage have led to increased pollution, affecting its waters and surrounding ecosystem.
Rio de la Plata (Argentina, Uruguay)
A mix of several rivers, the Rio de la Plata has high levels of sewage, industrial pollutants, and agricultural runoff. It's one of the most polluted estuaries in the world.
Huangpu River (China)
Flowing through Shanghai, the Huangpu River suffers from severe pollution due to industrial runoff, untreated sewage, and toxic chemicals, impacting both human health and aquatic life.
(All images credit: Freepik)
