Discover The World’s Highest Bridge In China – A Two-Minute Ride Across The Sky
World’s Highest Bridge: China has pushed the boundaries of modern engineering with the opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, recognised as the world’s tallest bridge. Rising 625 metres above the canyon floor in Guizhou province, this feat of design and precision links two mountain cliffs that were once divided by rugged terrain. For residents, a two-hour road journey has now become a smooth two-minute drive across the sky.
Where Adventure Meets Altitude
For adrenaline seekers, the bridge is set to become a global hotspot. Plans are underway for professional BASE jumping events, and tourists can already bungee jump from its dizzying height, staring down nearly 580 metres to the Beipan River below.
From its panoramic viewing platforms to its sky café, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge blends fearless design with unmatched spectacle. It is a bridge that does not only connect two sides but redefines the edge between earth and sky.
Photo: Xinhua
A Global Record, A Tourist Magnet
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has officially earned a Guinness World Record as the tallest bridge on earth. But its appeal extends beyond numbers. Visitors from around the world are already flocking to Guizhou to witness the view and the thrill. The bridge features glass walkways, observation decks and even a glass elevator that leads to a sky café set to open this November.
Photo: Xinhua
Tested To Perfection
Safety came before spectacle. Before opening to the public, the bridge underwent a load test where 96 lorries drove across specific points simultaneously to test the structure’s strength and stability. The tests passed every benchmark, clearing the way for the bridge to welcome its first vehicles in late September 2025.
Photo: Xinhua
A Journey From Hours To Minutes
Before the bridge existed, drivers faced a gruelling two-hour detour through winding mountain roads. Today, the same journey takes only two minutes. The bridge stretches an impressive 2,890 metres across what locals call the “Earth crack”. Construction began in January 2022 and was completed in less than four years, showcasing the pace and precision of Chinese engineering.
Photo: Xinhua
The Sky Highway
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is an architectural wonder in addition to being a transportation link. Suspended more than half a kilometre above the Beipan River, it towers higher than a 200-story skyscraper. Its opening marks a monumental leap in infrastructure, surpassing the previous record-holder, the Duge Bridge, by nearly 60 metres.
Photo: Xinhua
