Discover The World’s Highest Bridge In China – A Two-Minute Ride Across The Sky

For adrenaline seekers, the bridge is set to become a global hotspot. Plans are underway for professional BASE jumping events, and tourists can already bungee jump from its dizzying height, staring down nearly 580 metres to the Beipan River below.

From its panoramic viewing platforms to its sky café, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge blends fearless design with unmatched spectacle. It is a bridge that does not only connect two sides but redefines the edge between earth and sky.

Photo: Xinhua