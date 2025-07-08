photoDetails

Traveling can be thrilling, but it’s easy to fall victim to some of the common scams if you're not alert. Don’t Get Fooled: 10 Common Travel Scams That Got Me—Here’s How to Avoid Them shares firsthand experience with misleading taxi fares, fake tour guides, distraction thefts, and more. This story tells about the 10 common scams, highlights red flags, and offers smart tips to recognize and dodge these 10 traps, helping travelers stay safe, protect their belongings so that everyone can enjoy stress-free adventures worldwide.