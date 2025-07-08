Don’t Get Fooled: 10 Common Travel Scams That Got Me—Here’s How To Avoid Them
Traveling can be thrilling, but it’s easy to fall victim to some of the common scams if you're not alert. Don’t Get Fooled: 10 Common Travel Scams That Got Me—Here’s How to Avoid Them shares firsthand experience with misleading taxi fares, fake tour guides, distraction thefts, and more. This story tells about the 10 common scams, highlights red flags, and offers smart tips to recognize and dodge these 10 traps, helping travelers stay safe, protect their belongings so that everyone can enjoy stress-free adventures worldwide.
The “Friendly Local” Scam
The “Friendly Local” Scam
I got scammed by a seemingly friendly local who offered to show me around. They took me to an overpriced shop or restaurant where I was heavily overcharged, and they got a cut from the owner. Be cautious if someone approaches you too eagerly, offering unsolicited help or tours.
The Taxi Overcharge Scam
The Taxi Overcharge Scam
I got scammed when I didn’t check the fare meter or agree on a price beforehand. The driver took a longer route or claimed the meter was broken, charging me double or triple the normal fare. The lesson is to always agree on the fare before the ride or insist on using the meter.
Fake “Tourist Police” Scam
Fake “Tourist Police” Scam
I got scammed by someone dressed like a police officer who approached, asking to see my passport or wallet for “routine checks,” then subtly pocketed some cash or demanded a “fine” on the spot. The lesson is to ask for official ID and avoid handing over your wallet directly.
Overpriced Souvenir Trap
Overpriced Souvenir Trap
I got scammed when I was lured into buying souvenirs after an overly convincing seller exaggerated their uniqueness or craftsmanship. Later, I found the same items elsewhere for a fraction of the price. The lesson is that always compare prices before buying and don’t fall for pressure sales.
The “Closed Hotel/Attraction” Scam
The “Closed Hotel/Attraction” Scam
I got scammed when a taxi driver told me my hotel or a major attraction was “closed” and offered to take me to another place, which was usually one where they’d get a commission. The lesson is to always check yourself via phone or online before believing anyone.
The “Spilled Drink/Accident” Distraction Scam
The “Spilled Drink/Accident” Distraction Scam
I got scammed when someone accidentally spilled a drink or bumped into me, while their accomplice picked my pocket in the confusion. The lesson is to stay alert in crowded areas and secure your belongings.
Fake Charity Scam
Fake Charity Scam
I got scammed when a sweet-looking child or elderly person approached me, asking for donations for a charity cause. I later realized it was an organized scam ring. The lesson is to donate only through verified organizations, not random street solicitors.
Rental Damage Scam
Rental Damage Scam
I got scammed when I was returning a rented scooter or car; the owner claimed there was damage (which was already there before I rented it) and demanded an outrageous repair fee. The lesson is that always take photos of rental vehicles from every angle before leaving the shop.
Wi-Fi Scam
Wi-Fi Scam
I got scammed when I connected to an open, free Wi-Fi network in a public area. Hackers gained access to some of my sensitive information, like emails and passwords. The lesson is to avoid logging into personal accounts over public Wi-Fi; use a VPN if needed.
Fake Tickets Scam
Fake Tickets Scam
How I got scammed when I bought attraction or transport tickets from someone outside the official counter to “skip the line,” only to find they were fake or invalid, and the lesson for you is to only buy tickets from authorized websites, counters, or official apps.
