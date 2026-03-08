The $50,000 'lawnmower' drone that is bankrupting $4,000,000 missile defences and winning

photoDetails

Iran's $50,000 Shahed-136 drone is creating a costly problem for advanced Western air defenses.

Powered by a simple motorcycle-style engine, the low-cost loitering munition is forcing NATO systems such as Patriot and NASAMS to use interceptor missiles that can cost up to $4 million per launch.

This creates a striking imbalance. Even when the drone is successfully destroyed, the defender may lose financially by spending millions to stop a weapon that costs a fraction of that amount.

The Shahed-136 highlights a growing reality of modern warfare: the most disruptive weapons are not always the most advanced. Built without expensive military electronics and designed to be cheap and expendable, the drone is forcing militaries to rethink the economics of air defense.

This photo story explains how a slow, noisy drone is reshaping battlefield strategy and why military planners around the world are increasingly concerned about its impact.