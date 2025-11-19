e-Passport With RFID Biometrics Launched In India: No More Hassle For Passports Now; Check Security Features, Benefits, How To Apply
Indian e-Passport With RFID Biometric: More than 80 lakh e-passports have been issued in India since May 2025, when the country officially shifted to next-generation chipped passports under Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0. A senior official confirmed that India is steadily moving toward making all passports fully electronic by 2035.
India Launches Next-Gen e-Passport
India has begun rolling out next-generation e-passports featuring interlocking microletters, relief tints and embedded RFID chips that securely store encrypted biometric data. These upgraded passports significantly enhance security, reduce tampering risks, and streamline identity verification for travellers at global immigration checkpoints.
Indian e-Passport: Validity
All newly issued passports in India will now be e-passports by default, equipped with digital security enhancements. Existing non-electronic passports remain valid until their expiry date, while the government targets a complete transition to e-passports nationwide by June 2035.
Indian e-Passport: Security Features
India’s e-passport comes with several advanced features designed to enhance security and speed up verification. It includes an embedded chip on the front cover that stores biometric details such as fingerprints, photographs and iris scans, along with key demographic information like name, date of birth and passport number. The contactless chip supports secure access and meets ICAO international standards, significantly reducing the risk of fake or duplicated passports while ensuring faster identity authentication.
Indian e-Passport: What Information Are Stored In RFID Chip
The e-passport’s chip securely stores the passport holder’s photograph, fingerprints and other biometric data, along with demographic details such as full name, gender, date of birth and address. It also contains the digital signature of the issuing authority, a unique Passport ID and the passport’s issue and expiry dates, ensuring high security and reliable identity verification.
Indian e-Passport: What Is RFID Chip
The RFID chip enables fully contactless data reading, making immigration checks faster and more reliable. This technology reduces the chances of fraud, tampering, and physical wear-and-tear, ensuring smoother, hassle-free travel experiences for Indian passport holders at airports worldwide.
Indian e-Passport Benefits
The e-passport offers enhanced security and strong data protection, enabling faster immigration processing and seamless access through e-gates. It significantly reduces the risk of identity fraud and is globally recognised under ICAO guidelines. These features ensure smoother, streamlined verification at international airports for travellers.
MEA Issued 80 lakh E-Passports
The MEA has already issued around 80 lakh e-passports domestically and over 60,000 through Indian missions abroad, with daily processing averaging 50,000 passports. System upgrades have reduced counter processing time from 45 minutes to just 30 minutes.
How Many Countries Can Read Indian e-Passport?
More than 100 countries can read Indian e-passports, improving global travel speed and convenience. The upgraded system also includes robotic process automation for document verification, touchscreen feedback devices, e-signature pads, and real-time MIS dashboards for enhanced efficiency.
Indian e-Passport: List Of Cities Issuing
As of 2025, India is issuing e-passports across several major cities. These include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kochi, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Guwahati. The rollout across these locations marks a significant step toward nationwide adoption of secure, chip-enabled passports.
Indian e-Passport: SMS Alerts Before 8 Months
Citizens will now receive SMS alerts eight months before their passport expiry, helping them renew on time. The Trusted Traveller Programme is also being expanded to offer quicker clearance and smoother processing for frequent, verified, and genuine travellers.
How To Apply for e-Passport in India?
Step 1: Visit the Passport Seva website and choose the e-passport service.
Step 2: Register or log in, then complete the online e-passport application form with accurate personal details.
Step 3: Select your preferred Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office PSK (POPSK) and pay the applicable e-passport fees online.
Step 4: Schedule an appointment at the chosen PSK/POPSK for document submission and biometric capture.
Step 5: Attend the appointment — submit original documents, provide biometric data (fingerprints/photo), and complete verification at the PSK/POPSK.
e-Passport Vs Regular Passport: What's New
An e-passport offers several advantages over a regular passport. It contains an embedded chip that stores biometric data such as fingerprints, iris scans and the passport holder’s photograph, enabling faster immigration and e-gate access.
With high-level digital encryption, e-passports provide stronger security and significantly better fraud prevention. On the other hand, regular passports lack biometric storage, offer only basic security features and do not support expedited verification at airports. (Image Credit: Freepik)
