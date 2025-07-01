Advertisement
NewsPhotosEarthy, Wild And Wet: 7 Rainy Forests Around The World That'll Take Your Breath Away, Literally
Earthy, Wild And Wet: 7 Rainy Forests Around The World That'll Take Your Breath Away, Literally

Explore these 7 of the world’s most stunning rainy forests that promise breathtaking beauty and raw, earthy charm. From lush canopies and exotic wildlife to misty trails and cascading waterfalls, these rain-drenched havens are nature’s finest showcases. Whether it’s the Amazon or Southeast Asia’s hidden gems, each forest offers a magical escape into the wild, making them must-visit destinations for adventure seekers, nature lovers, and eco-travelers alike.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Western Ghats, India

Western Ghats, India

Western Ghats, India

It has earthy petrichor, moist leaves, wild cardamom, pepper vines. One of the world’s oldest and most biodiverse ecosystems, the Western Ghats smell incredible during monsoon rains. The damp red soil mixed with decaying leaves and spices like nutmeg, clove, and cardamom create a heady aroma.

Hoh Rainforest, Washington, USA

Hoh Rainforest, Washington, USA

Hoh Rainforest, Washington, USA

Wet moss, spruce resin, earthy mulch, it is located in Olympic National Park, this temperate rainforest is soaked much of the year. Rain intensifies the scent of its ancient trees and rich green moss.

Amazon Rainforest, South America

Amazon Rainforest, South America

Amazon Rainforest, South America

Sweet rot, orchids, damp earth, fruit, and fungi and after rain, the jungle’s unique humidity brings out a mix of scents that range from medicinal and sweet to primal and musty and triggering a full sensory experience.

Daintree Rainforest, Australia

Daintree Rainforest, Australia

Daintree Rainforest, Australia

Wet eucalyptus, citrusy plant oils, and ferny freshness. The rain brings out the fragrant essential oils of native trees like eucalyptus and paperbark, which release clean, invigorating aromas.

Black Forest, Germany

Black Forest, Germany

Black Forest, Germany

Pine needles, moss, and damp soil. This fairytale forest smells of spruce, fir, and cedar when it rains. The rich, resinous scent mixed with fog and wet woodlands is uniquely comforting.

Valparai Forest, Tamil Nadu, India

Valparai Forest, Tamil Nadu, India

Valparai Forest, Tamil Nadu, India

Cool mist, tea leaves, damp bamboo, wildflowers, it is located in the Anamalai Hills, this less-touristed area bursts with clean, earthy fragrance and the subtle aroma of wet tea gardens and forest blooms after rain.

Borneo Rainforest, Southeast Asia

Borneo Rainforest, Southeast Asia

Borneo Rainforest, Southeast Asia

Tropical spice, damp orchids, tree bark, and rich compost. It is one of the oldest rainforests on Earth, Borneo has a distinctive smell in the rain that is sweet, pungent, and thick with life. It’s a sensory overload.

