photoDetails

english

2929282

"Elephant Trails: 7 Places In India Where You Can Walk With Giants." This showcases unique destinations where travelers can experience close, respectful interactions with elephants. From the lush forests of Kerala and Karnataka to wildlife sanctuaries in Assam and Rajasthan, these 7 locations offer guided walks, ethical safaris, and conservation programs. Each destination emphasizes the majestic presence of elephants while promoting eco-tourism and awareness. It’s a soulful way to connect with nature and witness these gentle giants in their natural or protected habitats.