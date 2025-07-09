Elephant Trails: 7 Places In India Where You Can Walk With Giants
Dubare Elephant Camp, Karnataka
Nestled on the banks of the Cauvery River near Coorg, this forest camp allows you to feed, bathe, and walk with elephants under the guidance of trained mahouts. Visitors can also learn about elephant behavior and their role in the ecosystem. The elephant bathes in the river during the mornings.
Theppakadu Elephant Camp, Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu
One of India’s oldest elephant camps, located inside Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, this place lets you observe elephants that once patrolled forest areas for conservation. It’s a great place for educational visits and witnessing elephant care routines. Watching elephants being fed with nutritious balls called ragi mudde.
Kodanad Elephant Training Centre, Kerala
Once a major elephant training center, Kodanad near Kochi now functions as a rehabilitation center for rescued elephants. You can observe their routines, learn about their histories, and enjoy riverside walks nearby. Scenic riverside setting amidst lush greenery.
Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Wayanad, Kerala
While not an elephant camp, Muthanga Sanctuary offers thrilling wildlife safaris where herds of wild elephants are often spotted roaming freely through the rain-soaked forests, especially during the monsoon. Spotting wild elephants in their natural habitat.
Kaziranga National Park, Assam
This place is known for its one-horned rhinos. Kaziranga is also home to large populations of wild elephants. Visitors can see them on jeep safaris or even during river cruises along the Brahmaputra. Witnessing herds of elephants grazing freely on the floodplains.
Manas National Park, Assam
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas offers a chance to see elephants roaming in the wild. The park’s lush riverine grasslands make it a picturesque spot for elephant sightings. Watching wild elephants near forest streams and riverbanks.
Jaldapara National Park, West Bengal
Situated in North Bengal, Jaldapara is famous for elephant safaris that take you deep into the dense Sal forests to spot wildlife like Indian bison, deer, and sometimes wild elephants. Elephant-back safaris for forest exploration (check for ethical practices before booking).
