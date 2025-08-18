Festivals Around The World Honoring Animals: Celebration Of Dogs, Monkeys, And More
Some vibrant events and festivals honor various animals for their cultural, spiritual, or ecological significance. Across cultures, these festivals dedicated to animals celebrate the deep bond between humans and the natural world. Here are some festivals that are dedicated to animals:
La Pourcailhade (Pig Festival), France
Monkey Buffet Festival, Thailand
The festival is held in Lopburi, where locals offer a feast of fruits and vegetables to the resident monkey population.
Running of Bulls, Spain
A traditional event where bulls run through the streets before a bullfight. The festival of Spain is widely popular and famous worldwide.
Kukur Tihar, Nepal
Kukur Tihar is a day dedicated entirely to dogs in Nepal. Dogs are worshipped with garlands, tikas, and delicious treats to honor their loyalty and friendship.
Gadhimai Festival, Nepal
Held every five years, the festival honors the goddess Gadhimai. While historically controversial for animal sacrifices, recent years have reportedly seen efforts to make it less harmful.
Pushkar Camel Fair, India
One of the largest livestock fairs, the Rajasthan festival includes camel trading, camel beauty contests, and cultural performances.
Nag Panchami, India
Celebrated in several parts of India, on Nag Panchami, devotees honor snakes through rituals and offerings.
Elephant Festival, India
There is a colorful celebration in Jaipur honoring elephants with parades, decorated elephants, and cultural performances.
