NewsPhotosFestivals Around The World Honoring Animals: Celebration Of Dogs, Monkeys, And More
Festivals Around The World Honoring Animals: Celebration Of Dogs, Monkeys, And More

Some vibrant events and festivals honor various animals for their cultural, spiritual, or ecological significance. Across cultures, these festivals dedicated to animals celebrate the deep bond between humans and the natural world. Here are some festivals that are dedicated to animals: 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
La Pourcailhade (Pig Festival), France

1/9
La Pourcailhade (Pig Festival), France
La Pourcailhade is the festival of pigs that is celebrated each year in August in the town of Trie-sur-Baïse.   
Monkey Buffet Festival, Thailand

2/9
Monkey Buffet Festival, Thailand

The festival is held in Lopburi, where locals offer a feast of fruits and vegetables to the resident monkey population.

Running of Bulls, Spain

3/9
Running of Bulls, Spain

A traditional event where bulls run through the streets before a bullfight. The festival of Spain is widely popular and famous worldwide. 

Kukur Tihar, Nepal

4/9
Kukur Tihar, Nepal

Kukur Tihar is a day dedicated entirely to dogs in Nepal. Dogs are worshipped with garlands, tikas, and delicious treats to honor their loyalty and friendship.

Gadhimai Festival, Nepal

5/9
Gadhimai Festival, Nepal

Held every five years, the festival honors the goddess Gadhimai. While historically controversial for animal sacrifices, recent years have reportedly seen efforts to make it less harmful.

Pushkar Camel Fair, India

6/9
Pushkar Camel Fair, India

One of the largest livestock fairs, the Rajasthan festival includes camel trading, camel beauty contests, and cultural performances.

Nag Panchami, India

7/9
Nag Panchami, India

Celebrated in several parts of India, on Nag Panchami, devotees honor snakes through rituals and offerings.

Elephant Festival, India

8/9
Elephant Festival, India

There is a colorful celebration in Jaipur honoring elephants with parades, decorated elephants, and cultural performances.

Credits

9/9
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK