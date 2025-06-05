Finland Remains World's Happiest Country; Israel In Top 5; India Ranks At...
There are many countries around the globe but do you know which is the happiest country in the world? According to the World Population Review Report 2025, Finland holds the top position followed by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden at second third and fourth positions. But do you know where India stands in the list of the world most happiest countries?
Finland
Finland led at the top position in the happiest country for several years. The country is famous for its stunning natural beauty, particularly the Northern Lights.
Denmark
Denmark holds the second position and is known for social equality, strong welfare systems, and high purchasing power.
Iceland
Iceland ranks at third position and it is famous for its striking landscapes full of volcanoes, glaciers and beautiful waterfalls.
Sweden
Sweden ranks in fourth position in the list of the world most happiest countries. Sweden is famous for its natural beauty, innovative design, and social welfare system.
Israel
Israel ranks at fifth position in the World Population Review Report 2025 amid the conflict with Gaza.
India
Meanwhile, India ranks at 126 positions as per the World Pollution Report.
Its ranking is determined by analyzing comprehensive Gallup polling data from 149 countries in six particular categories including gross domestic product per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make your own life choices, generosity of the general population, and perceptions of internal and external corruption levels.
