Meet First Woman To Earn Highest Level Black Belt In Judo: Holds World Record, Granddaughter Of Samurai, Her Name Is...

Reaching the highest level of black belt in Judo could be considered one of the rarest and most difficult achievements in the martial art. It often takes decades of constant dedication, consistent practice, and deep involvement in the sport. This journey goes far beyond physical skill; it demands a lifelong commitment to teaching, mentoring, and preserving the art’s traditions.

In disciplines like Karate, Judo, and Taekwondo, each degree level has strict requirements, with increasing time intervals between promotions. While early ranks may be earned within a few years, advancing to the upper levels, especially from 7th to 10th dan, could take a decade.

In many systems, the highest ranks are awarded honorarily to masters who have become pillars of their discipline, making the highest degree not just a belt, but a recognition of a lifetime dedication.