Meet First Woman To Earn Highest Level Black Belt In Judo: Holds World Record, Granddaughter Of Samurai, Her Name Is...

First Woman To Earn Highest Level Black Belt In Judo
Reaching the highest level of black belt in Judo could be considered one of the rarest and most difficult achievements in the martial art. It often takes decades of constant dedication, consistent practice, and deep involvement in the sport. This journey goes far beyond physical skill; it demands a lifelong commitment to teaching, mentoring, and preserving the art’s traditions.
In disciplines like Karate, Judo, and Taekwondo, each degree level has strict requirements, with increasing time intervals between promotions. While early ranks may be earned within a few years, advancing to the upper levels, especially from 7th to 10th dan, could take a decade.
In many systems, the highest ranks are awarded honorarily to masters who have become pillars of their discipline, making the highest degree not just a belt, but a recognition of a lifetime dedication.
World Record
Keiko Fukuda of California was promoted to the rank of 10th dan (degree) black belt in Judo in 2011 by USA Judo, the sport's national governing body.
She set the world record for the First Woman to earn the Highest Level Black Belt.
Height And Weight
Keiko Fukuda was a small woman who was only 4-feet-10, weighing 100 pounds (around 45 kgs).
Family Background
Keiko Fukuda, the Japanese-born granddaughter of a samurai who learned judo from its founder and became the highest-ranked woman in the sport, as per Reuters.
Shihan Keiko Fukuda
Keiko Fukuda moved to America in 1972 and reportedly organized the first judo training camp exclusively for women.
For nearly four decades, she taught Judo at the Joshi Judo Club in US' San Francisco as per the website of USA Judo.
Daily Exercise
Keiko Fukuda continued to do judo exercises well into her 90s. The dedication to her sport was apparent in her lifestyle.
Some of Keiko Fukuda's youngest students were 13 and 12 years old. Most of her students were adults, though.
Keiko Fukuda Passes Away At...
Keiko Fukuda died at age 99 in San Francisco due to natural causes in 2013.
Keiko Fukuda was the last surviving student of judo founder Kanō Jigorō.
