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The "floating lake" phenomenon is actually a masterclass in natural optical illusions. This trick of perspective can only be unlocked from a handful of precise vantage points along the lake’s southern tip. The secret lies in the unique, deceptive topography; the water rests on an elevated plateau. When a viewer stands certain feet back on the precipice of the iconic Trælanípa cliff, the steep rock face directly beneath the lake completely drops out of sight. Because this middle ground is hidden, it seems that the lake’s shoreline extends directly to the far edge of the cliff. This creates an illusion that the water is floating suspended in mid-air above the ocean.