Floating lake or illusion? This loch appears floating above ocean - Did you know why?
Nature is full of incredible surprises that often look like they belong in a fantasy movie or a storybook. All around the Earth, there are places that challenge the imagination and prove that the world is packed with natural wonders. One of the most amazing things about nature is how water, rocks, and weather can work together over thousands of years to create sights that seem completely impossible.
Name
The remote Faroe Islands hold a secret that looks entirely out of fiction. There, a body of water seems to hover mid-air, and that appeared to float directly over the ocean. It is known as Sørvágsvatn, or Leitisvatn. It is a place where nature plays the ultimate game of perspective.
Location
Located on the terrain of Vágar Island, the lake is a true geographical giant, covering an area of 3.4 square kilometres. It is situated roughly 105 feet (32 metres) directly above the open ocean.
An illusion?
The "floating lake" phenomenon is actually a masterclass in natural optical illusions. This trick of perspective can only be unlocked from a handful of precise vantage points along the lake’s southern tip. The secret lies in the unique, deceptive topography; the water rests on an elevated plateau. When a viewer stands certain feet back on the precipice of the iconic Trælanípa cliff, the steep rock face directly beneath the lake completely drops out of sight. Because this middle ground is hidden, it seems that the lake’s shoreline extends directly to the far edge of the cliff. This creates an illusion that the water is floating suspended in mid-air above the ocean.
Atlantic Ocean
According to NDTV, Sørvágsvatn eventually empties into the Atlantic Ocean through a waterfall called Bøsdalafossur. Tearing through the cliffs, this 30-metre waterfall crashes straight into the sea below and is a spectacular sight.
World's other optical illusions
Sørvágsvatn is not the only place where geography tricks our eyes. Our planet is home to several other incredible visual illusions: the Underwater Waterfall (Mauritius); Magnetic Hill (Ladakh, India); and more.
Wonders of nature
These extraordinary places remind us that nature does not need computer graphics or fiction to take our breath away. Over thousands of years, simple natural elements like water, wind, rock formations, and sunlight work together to create real-world masterpieces.
Credits
Disclaimer: All images are representational. Photo credits: AI-generated/ ChatGPT
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