NewsPhotosFood So Beautiful It Looks Unreal - Sushi Art Rolls To Mirror Glaze Cake | CHECK
Food So Beautiful It Looks Unreal - Sushi Art Rolls To Mirror Glaze Cake | CHECK

From stunningly arranged dishes to desserts with beautiful finishes, food presentation has evolved into a true art form. These dishes not only taste unique but also capture the eyes. Here are 10 foods items that look too amazing to be real:

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Sushi Art Rolls

Delicately rolled, these sushi pieces form images like flowers, landscapes, animal faces and even portraits.

Rainbow Macarons

Macarons are popular amongst youngsters in India and the cookie comes in various colours. 

Raindrop Cake

Crystal clear and jelly-like, this dessert looks like a drop of water. It looks tempting and delicious at the same time. 

Mocktails

Mocktails are enjoyed by many and come in various colours and flavours.

Fruits Cuttings

Many parents are adopting creative techniques to get their children interested in healthy eating habits, so they have started cutting fruits into fun and visually appealing shapes.

Pressed Flower Sandwiches

Bread slices show off flowers like filings made with fruits and creams.

Mirror Glaze Cake

With a flawless, glass-like surface in vibrant or galaxy-like colors, these cakes are mesmerizing.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Colourful bell peppers are stuffed with fillings and then presented with interesting plating techniques. 

Unicorn-Themed Cake

Cakes are now coming in all shapes and styles, one such is unicorn shaped. They are colorful and sometimes even shaped like the legendary creature. 

Rainbow Spring Rolls

Rainbow spring rolls are made with rice papers stuffed with colourful fillings.

Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

