From 75 Traffic Lights To Giant Spider: 6 Most Uniquely Bizarre Sculptures From Around The World
Sculptures and art play a vital role in shaping the identity of society, preserving history, and provoking thought. They offer a medium of expression that transcends language, which also allows artists to communicate emotions and social commentary.
Sculptures bring abstract concepts into physical space, often transforming public areas into interactive experiences that inspire reflection or awe.
Some statues are beyond aesthetics, as they foster dialogue, challenge perceptions, and encourage creativity in society, making it more than just decoration.
Giants Babies Of Prague
Kampa Park in Prague attracts visitors from all over the world, as there are sculptures of giant babies crawling up a building.
These sculptures were reportedly designed by David Cerny.
Dog With Taxi On Nose In NYC
A big Dalmatian dog named "Spot" in the USA's New York City balances a yellow taxi on its nose.
Spot was created by artist Donald Lipski; meanwhile, the car that he is balancing on his nose is an actual donated car.
Appenine Colossus Of Italy
Appenine Colossus, located in Italy's Tuscany, was created by Jean de Boulogne, a Flemish sculptor. According to reports, the statue is nearly 35 feet high and was completed in the 1580s.
Traffic Light Tree
The ‘Traffic Light Tree’ sculpture was made by French artist Pierre Vivant in 1998. It was initially installed in the middle of a roundabout in London's Canary Wharf district.
The sculpture measures 26 feet and 2.96 inches (8 m) high. The 75 sets of traffic lights are all controlled by a computer.
The story of the sculpture is quite interesting. According to the Guinness World Records website, at first it was reported that the sculpture's lights confuse the drivers; however, the motorists were said to love it, and in 2005 it was voted their favourite roundabout. In 2011, it was removed only to be reinstalled at a nearby location in 2014 following a campaign led by a local politician.
The Awakening In Maryland, USA
The Awakening sculpture is around 70 feet long, and it shows a giant trying to get out of the ground.
The Giant Spider Of New South Wales
Maman, the giant spider, stands tall on the stairs of the New South Wales Art Gallery. According to a report by The Guardian, the sculpture is nearly 10 m at its highest point, and it is the same in width.
Credits
Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos