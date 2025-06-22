2 / 8

Addressing a briefing on Sunday (IST), the US's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, informed that at midnight Friday and Saturday morning, a large B2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental US.

"As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa," he added.

In the US attack, the main strike package, comprised of seven B-2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications. Throughout the 18-hour flight into the target area, the aircraft completed multiple in-flight refuelings.

"Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications," the US official elaborated.