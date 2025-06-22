From America's B2 Bombers To Tehran's Drone Force: 6 Weapons That Are Wreaking Havoc In Israel-Iran Conflict
Middle-East Conflict: After Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on June 13, targeting military and nuclear sites. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also launched a drone and missile operation, codenamed “Operation True Promise 3”, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and other sites.
In the exchange of strikes between the two West Asian nations, many individuals have lost their lives, and several have sustained injuries.
US Strikes On Iran
On Saturday (local time) US carried out "precision" strikes in Iran, on the three Iranian Nuclear sites- Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
The airstrikes by the US have prompted world leaders to react to the situation. The tensions in the Middle East have also escalated post the strikes.
B2 Spirit Bombers
Addressing a briefing on Sunday (IST), the US's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, informed that at midnight Friday and Saturday morning, a large B2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental US.
"As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa," he added.
In the US attack, the main strike package, comprised of seven B-2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications. Throughout the 18-hour flight into the target area, the aircraft completed multiple in-flight refuelings.
"Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications," the US official elaborated.
Cluster Bombs
There have been several media reports that Iran has allegedly launched a ballistic missile with cluster bombs on Israeli land.
According to the reports, cluster munitions are designed to release several smaller bombs.
Iran's Drone Force
Reportedly, among the drones deployed by Iran against Israel were the Shahed-136 (previously used by Russia against Ukraine) and Arash-2 (also known as Kian-2).
Bunker Buster- GBU 57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator
The US's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, stated that the lead B-2 dropped "GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator)" weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordo.
"As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation," he added.
Ballistic Missiles
Tehran has been using ballistic missiles against Jerusalem in this conflict.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), on June 20, released the alleged footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children’s center in southern Israel.
Israel's Fighter Jets
On Sunday, the IDF shared a video on X and wrote that approximately 30 Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran using more than 60 munitions.
