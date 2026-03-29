From cornflakes to cement: Inside Pakistan military's Rs 500000000000 business empire

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Pakistan’s military is often seen as the country’s most powerful institution, but its influence goes far beyond defense. From the cornflakes on breakfast tables to massive fertilizer plants, banks, and real estate empires, a vast network of military-linked businesses quietly dominates key sectors of the economy. At the center of it all is the Fauji Foundation, a “welfare trust” for ex-servicemen that has grown into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

With stakes across food, energy, finance, and infrastructure, this military-backed empire raises serious questions: where does welfare end and corporate power begin? And what does it mean for Pakistan’s struggling economy when one institution holds such outsized control?