From cornflakes to cement: Inside Pakistan military's Rs 500000000000 business empire
Pakistan’s military is often seen as the country’s most powerful institution, but its influence goes far beyond defense. From the cornflakes on breakfast tables to massive fertilizer plants, banks, and real estate empires, a vast network of military-linked businesses quietly dominates key sectors of the economy. At the center of it all is the Fauji Foundation, a “welfare trust” for ex-servicemen that has grown into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.
With stakes across food, energy, finance, and infrastructure, this military-backed empire raises serious questions: where does welfare end and corporate power begin? And what does it mean for Pakistan’s struggling economy when one institution holds such outsized control?
From soldiers to CEOs: Founded in 1954 as a retirement fund for ex-servicemen, Fauji Foundation now controls over 50 commercial entities across every major industry. Managing directors? Retired generals. Board members? More retired generals. They rotate every three years, ensuring the military elite stays in charge. Welfare spending? Less than 5 percent of profits.
(Info source: CLAWS (Centre for Land Warfare Studies), June 2025; Wikipedia. Image source: X/@SabootInaam)
Your morning cornflakes: Fauji Cereals was established in 1954 with Quaker Oats and dominates 80 percent of Pakistan's breakfast cereal market. Fauji Foods produces milk (Nurpur brand), tea whitener (Dostea), and dairy products sold nationwide. When Pakistanis eat breakfast, they're often funding the military, whether they know it or not.
(Info Source: Business Recorder, February 2024; Fauji Foods official website; Profit Pakistan Today, February 2024. Image source: AI)
The fertilizer to banking empire: Fauji Fertilizer controls nearly 80 percent of Pakistan's fertilizer market. Mari Petroleum supplies over 22 percent of the country's gas. Askari Bank runs military insurance contracts, many settled in cash with no digital trail. Fauji Cement, Foundation Power, and dozens of subsidiaries span energy, construction, and finance. It's an economic monopoly.
(Info source: CLAWS report, June 2025; The Print, December 2025. Image source: AI)
The tax-free advantage: Here's the rigged game: Fauji Foundation enjoys blanket tax exemptions on all profits. Civilian businesses pay taxes, struggle with regulations, and compete against a military conglomerate that doesn't play by the same rules. The foundation's consolidated revenue? Estimates place it at tens of billions of dollars annually, roughly 10 percent of Pakistan's GDP.
(Info source: Global Order analysis, August 2025; India.com, January 2023. Image source: AI)
Not just army, air force and navy too: Shaheen Foundation (Air Force) ran Pakistan's second-largest airline, Shaheen Air International, plus aviation services. Bahria Foundation (Navy) controls shipping, fishing, real estate, and paint production. Army Welfare Trust operates two dozen more commercial ventures. Defence Housing Authority (DHA) makes the military Pakistan's largest land developer. It's a parallel economy.
(Info source: Quartz India, July 2022; Soldier Speaks, November 2025. Image source: IANS)
Why the military needs enemies: Pakistan spends 3.5 percent of GDP on defense, nearly double India's ratio. But the army's top brass siphons off massive profits from these "welfare" businesses with little oversight. To justify the defense budget and keep money flowing, they need a permanent enemy. India fits perfectly. Kashmir isn't about territory, it's about keeping the business machine running.
(Info source: DNA India analysis; Quartz India, July 2022. Image source: IANS)
The empire's true cost: Pakistan's GDP growth averaged just 2 percent over the past three years (2023-25) while the Fauji Foundation thrived. The country lurches from one IMF bailout to another (23 loans since 1958). Industrial output collapses. Energy crises cripple citizens. Yet generals retire wealthy, rotating through cushy corporate positions. This isn't national defense, it's predatory capitalism in uniform.
(Info Source: Global Order, August 2025; European Times, August 2025; CLAWS, June 2025. Photo source: X/@burhan_uddin_0)
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