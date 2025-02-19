From Dishwasher To Billionaire: Meet Richest Man In Pakistan, Started Working At 16– Check His Net Worth
Shahid Khan is Pakistan’s richest man, known for his success in the auto parts industry. He started with humble beginnings, arriving in the U.S. at 16 and working his way up. Today, he owns major global assets, including the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the UK's Fulham Football Club, making him a significant figure in the world of business and sports.
Meet Shahid Khan – Pakistan's Richest Man
Shahid Khan, a Pakistan-American billionaire, is the richest man in Pakistan, as per Forbes. With a net worth of 12 billion dollars, Khan made his fortune through his auto parts business. Despite Pakistan’s challenging economic situation, Khan's rise to wealth is a testament to his determination and entrepreneurial spirit.
A Humble Beginning: Shahid Khan’s Rags-to-Riches Story
Shahid Khan’s journey began at age 16 when he moved to the U.S. with only 500 dollars in his pocket. He worked as a dishwasher while studying engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, demonstrating his resilience from the very start.
How Did Shahid Khan Make His Fortune?
Khan's wealth grew after he worked as an engineer at Flex-N-Gate, an auto parts manufacturer. In 1980, he bought the company from his previous employer, which set the stage for his massive success. His one-piece truck bumper design was a game-changer in the industry.
Shahid Khan's Expanding Empire
Today, Shahid Khan’s company, Flex-N-Gate, employs 26,000 people and operates 69 plants worldwide. Beyond his auto parts empire, Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) and Fulham Football Club (UK). He also owns luxury properties, including the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.
A Growing Global Presence
Khan’s investment ambitions continue to grow, with plans to open a new Four Seasons property in Jacksonville by 2026. This speaks to his ongoing influence in the luxury and sports industries, making him a prominent figure in global business circles.
Who is Richer: Shahid Khan or Mukesh Ambani?
While Shahid Khan has amassed a fortune of 12.2 billion dollars, he is often compared to Indian billionaires, especially Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India. Ambani’s wealth, as of September 2023, was valued at 96.8 billion dollars, significantly surpassing Khan’s fortune.
The Global Comparison: Two Titans of Industry
Although Khan's wealth is substantial, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dwarfs his, highlighting the vast difference in the financial landscapes of India and Pakistan. Nevertheless, Shahid Khan’s achievements make him one of the most successful self-made billionaires in the world.
