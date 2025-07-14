From Earth To Stars: Meet Astronauts Who Lived the Longest In Space, Sunita Williams's Journey Lasted For…
The Axiom-4 mission successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, beginning its journey back to Earth. NASA also confirmed that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft separated at 7:15 a.m. EDT.
Among the crew is Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS. His journey has filled the nation with pride because reaching the stars is a childhood dream for many.
Astronauts push the limits of human endurance, spending hundreds of days in zero gravity, far from Earth, families, and even gravity. Their time in space isn't just measured in days—it’s counted in sacrifices, strength, and the sheer will to explore the unknown. Thus, meet the astronauts who spent the longest time in space:
Valery Polyakov: 437 Days
Valery Polyakov holds the record for the World’s longest continuous stay in space and spent 437 days on the Mir Space Station.
As per the Indian Express, he stayed in space from January 8, 1994, to March 22, 1995. At a time when space was still a distant dream for many nations.
Frank Rubio: 371 Days
According to the official website of NASA, astronaut Frank Rubio concluded a single mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) of 371 days on September 27, 2023.
Moreover, he surpassed NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who ended his mission after 355 days on March 30, 2022.
Oleg Kononenko: 199 Days
As a crew member of Expedition 30, Oleg Kononenko clocked the most days logged in space: 199.
According to the European Space Agency, he was 47 years old at the time of launch and became the youngest onboard the Soyuz TMA-3M.
Kononenko also performed two spacewalks during his first spaceflight in 2008 and spent over 12 hours in space to outfit the Station’s exterior.
Peggy Whitson: 289 Days
Whitson spent 289 days, from November 17, 2016, to September 3, 2017, aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
She set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at the time, as per reports.
On the other hand, as per NASA, Whitson also extended her record cumulative time in space by nine days as an Axiom Space astronaut during Axiom Mission-2 from May 21 through May 30, 2023. Thus, grabbing the record for the most cumulative days in space, at 675.
Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore: 286 Days
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024, for its first crewed flight, arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6, 2024.
The duo returned home in March 2025 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission.
Moreover, Williams has logged 608 days in space over her three flights.
Sunita Williams has completed 62 hours and 6 minutes of total spacewalk time throughout her career, the most of any female astronaut, and fourth on NASA’s all-time list.
Sergei Avdeyev: 379 days
During his mission aboard the Mir space station, Sergei Avdeyev spent 379 days in space.
Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov: 365 Days
The Indian Express report also stated that Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov became the first humans to complete a full orbit around the Sun. They spent 365 days in space.
Mark T. Vande Hei: 355 days
Mark T. Vande Hei was selected by NASA in 2009. According to NASA, after extending the record for the longest single spaceflight in history by an American to 355 days, he came back to Earth in March 2022.
Scott Kelly and Mikhail Kornienko: 340 Days
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Kornienko, had a 340-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Christina Kocha: 328 days
Christina Koch has spent a total of 328 days in space.
She conducted a total of six spacewalks, including the first three all-women spacewalks, totaling 42 hours and 15 minutes.
Andrew Morgan: 272 Days
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan has spent 272 days in space.
