photoDetails

english

2931861

The Axiom-4 mission successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, beginning its journey back to Earth. NASA also confirmed that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft separated at 7:15 a.m. EDT.

Among the crew is Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS. His journey has filled the nation with pride because reaching the stars is a childhood dream for many.

Astronauts push the limits of human endurance, spending hundreds of days in zero gravity, far from Earth, families, and even gravity. Their time in space isn't just measured in days—it’s counted in sacrifices, strength, and the sheer will to explore the unknown. Thus, meet the astronauts who spent the longest time in space: